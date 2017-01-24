Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
iOS 10.3 Beta Includes New 'Find My AirPods' Mode for Locating Lost AirPods
Apple's AirPods are wire-free, which makes them convenient to use, but it's also caused some concern from users who are afraid to lose their $159 earphones. In its latest beta, Apple has introduced a new feature to assuage customer fears - Find My AirPods.
Available in iOS 10.3, Find My AirPods adds your AirPods to the "Find My iPhone" app, listing them alongside all other Apple products. In the app, you can tap on the AirPods to cause them to play a little chirping sound that gradually gets louder for location purposes.
After activating the sound, you can choose to have it play solely through the left AirPod or through the right AirPod so you don't need to listen to chirping if only one of the AirPods is missing.
The location of the AirPods is displayed on the iPhone's screen. The AirPods rely on the iPhone's GPS to display a location (or another iOS device) and will offer up the last known place where the AirPods were connected should the AirPods be misplaced.
Find My AirPods isn't a perfect solution because the AirPods have no built in cellular connectivity of their own, but with the ability to see the last known location, AirPods owners can at least go to that spot to attempt to reconnect, and the included sound capabilities help narrow down a location.
Find My AirPods is activated automatically when iOS 10.3 is installed. AirPods show up in the menu as soon as they're connected to an iOS device. iOS 10.3 is currently limited to developers, but a public beta should be available in the near future.
Available in iOS 10.3, Find My AirPods adds your AirPods to the "Find My iPhone" app, listing them alongside all other Apple products. In the app, you can tap on the AirPods to cause them to play a little chirping sound that gradually gets louder for location purposes.
After activating the sound, you can choose to have it play solely through the left AirPod or through the right AirPod so you don't need to listen to chirping if only one of the AirPods is missing.
The location of the AirPods is displayed on the iPhone's screen. The AirPods rely on the iPhone's GPS to display a location (or another iOS device) and will offer up the last known place where the AirPods were connected should the AirPods be misplaced.
Find My AirPods isn't a perfect solution because the AirPods have no built in cellular connectivity of their own, but with the ability to see the last known location, AirPods owners can at least go to that spot to attempt to reconnect, and the included sound capabilities help narrow down a location.
Find My AirPods is activated automatically when iOS 10.3 is installed. AirPods show up in the menu as soon as they're connected to an iOS device. iOS 10.3 is currently limited to developers, but a public beta should be available in the near future.
Related Roundup: iOS 10
Top Rated Comments(View all)
25 minutes ago at 10:51 am
this has undoubtedly been in the works long before the find my airpods app was put on and subsequently removed from the app store
22 minutes ago at 10:53 am
I've used this sound to find lost AirPods in the meantime: High Pitched Beeping for 20 Mins ('https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=UZHNKyqZfks')
24 minutes ago at 10:51 am
Great stuff! Wonder if the Airpods firmware will also have been updated... hoping for a fix to the battery drain issue.
18 minutes ago at 10:57 am
Maybe it was to address this....
[MEDIA=youtube]z_wImaGRkNY[/MEDIA]
[MEDIA=youtube]z_wImaGRkNY[/MEDIA]
20 minutes ago at 10:55 am
Where was this feature when I lost my left earbud....:((
5 minutes ago at 11:10 am
Thats useful for the lucky few who actually have them, considering they're out of stock everywhere
25 minutes ago at 10:51 am
Ahh.. just like the time the camera app that used the volume up button as a shutter got deleted from the app store. And bam! iOS5 featured it.
23 minutes ago at 10:52 am
this has undoubtedly been in the works long before the find my airpods app was put on and subsequently removed from the app storeUh oh, you triggered those macrumor trolls disguised as Apple enthusiasts.
[ Read All Comments ]