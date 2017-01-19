Lite-On Semiconductor to Provide Wireless Charging Components for iPhone 8

Lite-On Semiconductor is to provide integrated chip components for the next-generation "iPhone 8" that will support fast wireless charging, according to a new report out today.
According to Chinese-language paper Commercial Times, the Taiwan-based maker of discrete and analog IC components will supply the bridge rectifiers necessary to maintain efficiency in wireless power transmission and reduce thermal issues.
iPhone 8 concept by Handy Abovergleich.
Apple is said to be working on long-range wireless charging technology, which is superior to many existing wireless charging methods since it doesn't require devices to be as close to a charging source or mat.
Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn is reportedly testing wireless charging modules intended for use in this year's "10th anniversary iPhone", while recent comments by possible partner Energous suggest Apple could use the company's over-the-air charging technology in a forthcoming smartphone.
The iPhone 8 is expected to introduce a radical redesign of Apple's iconic handset, with a glass body and edge-to-edge OLED display that includes an integrated Touch ID fingerprint sensor and front-facing camera. Three models – one OLED, two standard – have also been rumored to feature in Apple's next-gen flagship range.
(Via DigiTimes.)
Lite-On Semi has reportedly obtained half of the orders for GPP bridge rectifiers that will be used in the wireless charger for the upcoming iPhones, the report cited industry sources as saying.The semiconductor company's share price on the Taiwan Stock Exchange rallied to its daily 10 percent limit on the news. Lite-On Semi responded to the report by saying it does not comment on customers or orders.
