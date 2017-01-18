Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Second-Generation Apple Pencil Rumored for March of 2017
Apple may be planning to introduce a second-generation Apple Pencil this year, according to rumors out of the Asian supply chain. The new Apple Pencil could be unveiled at an event rumored to take place in March, where it would be shown off along with the next-generation iPad Pro.
Prospective features for a second-generation Apple Pencil aren't known, but a previous report from Bloomberg has suggested Apple is considering new iPad capabilities that would let the Apple Pencil to work in a larger range of apps, which could be introduced alongside the new accessory.
There's also been some speculation that Apple could build in functionality outlined in several patents, including new antenna technology and a magnet that would allow the Apple Pencil to attach to an iPad's body when not in use.
While we don't yet have any concrete detail on what could potentially be included in a second-generation Apple Pencil, given the major changes expected to be introduced to the iPad Pro lineup, it makes some sense for Apple to unveil an updated pencil accessory.
Rumors suggest Apple will introduce a new iPad Pro model somewhere around 10 inches with an almost bezel-free design. Though the rumored iPad will use a larger 10-inch+ display, it's said to be the same size as the existing 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Features like Touch ID would reportedly be built into the display, much like the rumored iPhone 8, and it is expected to include improved display technology and an upgraded A10X processor.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
36 minutes ago at 11:46 am
Let me guess... thinner, shorter battery life, price bump, now available in jet black.
28 minutes ago at 11:54 am
Introducing Apple Pencil Pro
Features:
Jet Black color option so it's easier to lose
Faster response time and higher precision
No more ports - just shake vigorously to charge
Priced at $279 - Replacement tips (4-pack) - $99
31 minutes ago at 11:50 am
Ming Chi Kuo stated Apple Pencil 2 will be 'lead free' in order to reduce weight.
33 minutes ago at 11:49 am
Hopefully becoming more like the Surface Pen in many ways.
And they need to get rid of the current charging... it should charge wirelessly from the side of the iPad and the battery life should be longer. That should allow them to implement an eraser.
36 minutes ago at 11:46 am
Cool, I like the Apple Pencil, if they can make it better, props.
Maybe if the could make charging port female, that could be great. The fact the port is male, every time I charge on my iPad I have the fear it can break easily on an accident. They have to figure out a more elegant way there.
23 minutes ago at 11:58 am
Let me guess... thinner, shorter battery life, price bump, now available in jet black.I've tried flat pencils and pens. They're actually quite comfortable compared to the round ones. Plus they don't roll around if you set them down.
27 minutes ago at 11:55 am
On a dadaist whim, Apple will release the Pencil 2 with iPhone 7 compatibility and, inexplicably, a headphone jack where the Lighting connector currently is.
Critics have already described the new Pencil as, "Why are you holding a pencil that's dripping white paint?"
32 minutes ago at 11:50 am
I only hope the old Apple Pencils will work on the new iPads and vice versa, but this is very interesting news.
34 minutes ago at 11:48 am
Makes sense. My wife the graphic artist could be interested.
29 minutes ago at 11:52 am
Probably new port (lightning air) so it can be thinner. Also expected: new dangles.
