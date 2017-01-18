New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple's Stock Reaches Highest Price Since 2015

Wednesday January 18, 2017 9:33 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple's stock price is currently hovering around the $120 mark in intraday trading, its highest level since late 2015. The stock has been steadily climbing in value since dropping to a 52-week low of $89.47 in May 2016.

2016 marked Apple's first year-over-year decline in revenue since 2003, and first drop in iPhone sales ever, but its stock price appears to have mostly weathered the storm. Since bottoming out, Apple has introduced the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, long-awaited new MacBook Pro models, Apple Watch Series 2, and AirPods.

This year, Apple is rumored to introduce at least one majorly redesigned iPhone, a trio of iPads, and new Macs, including an updated iMac with the option for AMD graphics, new 12-inch MacBook models with Kaby Lake processors and up to 16GB of RAM, and a 15-inch MacBook Pro with Kaby Lake and 32GB of RAM.

Last month, Apple analyst Brian White said he "continues to believe Apple is one of the most underappreciated stocks in the world," partly due to "a never ending waterfall of 'gloom and doom' media reports" surrounding the company.

Avatar
Mlrollin91
1 hour ago at 09:37 am
Waiting for the "Apple is doomed" comments.

In 3..2..1..

In 3..2..1..
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
AngerDanger
1 hour ago at 09:41 am

Waiting for the "Apple is doomed" comments.

In 3..2..1..

I've always liked how willing people are to say Apple is doomed… without giving any sort of timeframe. I'm doomed, you're doomed, we're all doomed if you want to be vague about it. If you keep saying Apple will fail, eventually you'll have to be right.

Here are some other prognostications:
You'll blink!
You'll sleep!
You'll feel slightly ill due to some smell!

Here are some other prognostications:
You'll blink!
You'll sleep!
You'll feel slightly ill due to some smell!
Rating: 7 Votes
69Mustang
69Mustang
57 minutes ago at 09:54 am

Waiting for the "Apple is doomed" comments.

In 3..2..1..

On the bright side, I no longer have to wait for a "waiting for the..." comment. You guys bring so much to the conversation. What would we do without you? Much appreciated.:)

On topic: Trying to predict Apple's stock price based on their tech output is a losing proposition. The market and AAPL the stock have very little to do with Apple the company. It's primarily legalized gambling on a massive scale.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
lazyrighteye
1 hour ago at 09:44 am
I'm guessing the community will not give Tim any credit for this. Just the stuff they don't like about Apple. :rolleyes:
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
melendezest
59 minutes ago at 09:52 am
This kind of "success" will keep Timmy doing what he is doing.

By the time Apple realizes they've made a mistake, it'll be too late.

Both Microsoft and Google are playing the long game, and when the sh hits the fan, it'll be too late.

Apple is in chaos. This is nothing but a mask.

This article gives a good glimpse inside the madness:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-12-20/how-apple-alienated-mac-loyalists
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
andy.ringwood
1 hour ago at 09:38 am

Waiting for the "Apple is doomed" comments.

In 3..2..1..

Of course.

Apple are Doomed.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
AngerDanger
1 hour ago at 09:50 am

Didn't have to wait long for the waiting for the "Apple is doomed" comment

Or any sort of meta-doom commentary including meta-meta-commentary.
Rating: 2 Votes
guzhogi
guzhogi
9 minutes ago at 10:42 am

Waiting for the "Apple is doomed" comments.

In 3..2..1..


Don't forget "Where's the PowerBook G5?" comments. Oh wait, we haven't had those in a while.
Rating: 1 Votes
britboyj
britboyj
1 hour ago at 09:48 am
I still sold at $115 and happy I did.

They're a safe bet for mutual funds and 401k's, but Apple is no longer the smart short-term growth stock it once was. They're just not exciting anymore.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Apple 26.2
1 hour ago at 09:51 am

The Airpods and iPhone 7 is a failure. You can sit them side by side.

As a matter of fact, put those new Macs with them too. And actually, you can sit the iPad Pro there. And the watch.

A bundle of failure.

I'll gladly relieve you of your burdens :)
Rating: 1 Votes

