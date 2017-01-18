Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple's Stock Reaches Highest Price Since 2015
2016 marked Apple's first year-over-year decline in revenue since 2003, and first drop in iPhone sales ever, but its stock price appears to have mostly weathered the storm. Since bottoming out, Apple has introduced the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, long-awaited new MacBook Pro models, Apple Watch Series 2, and AirPods.
This year, Apple is rumored to introduce at least one majorly redesigned iPhone, a trio of iPads, and new Macs, including an updated iMac with the option for AMD graphics, new 12-inch MacBook models with Kaby Lake processors and up to 16GB of RAM, and a 15-inch MacBook Pro with Kaby Lake and 32GB of RAM.
Last month, Apple analyst Brian White said he "continues to believe Apple is one of the most underappreciated stocks in the world," partly due to "a never ending waterfall of 'gloom and doom' media reports" surrounding the company.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
In 3..2..1..
Waiting for the "Apple is doomed" comments.
In 3..2..1..
Here are some other prognostications:
You'll blink!
You'll sleep!
You'll feel slightly ill due to some smell!
Waiting for the "Apple is doomed" comments.
In 3..2..1..
On topic: Trying to predict Apple's stock price based on their tech output is a losing proposition. The market and AAPL the stock have very little to do with Apple the company. It's primarily legalized gambling on a massive scale.
By the time Apple realizes they've made a mistake, it'll be too late.
Both Microsoft and Google are playing the long game, and when the sh hits the fan, it'll be too late.
Apple is in chaos. This is nothing but a mask.
This article gives a good glimpse inside the madness:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-12-20/how-apple-alienated-mac-loyalists
Waiting for the "Apple is doomed" comments.
In 3..2..1..
Apple are Doomed.
Didn't have to wait long for the waiting for the "Apple is doomed" commentOr any sort of meta-doom commentary including meta-meta-commentary.
Waiting for the "Apple is doomed" comments.
In 3..2..1..
Don't forget "Where's the PowerBook G5?" comments. Oh wait, we haven't had those in a while.
They're a safe bet for mutual funds and 401k's, but Apple is no longer the smart short-term growth stock it once was. They're just not exciting anymore.
The Airpods and iPhone 7 is a failure. You can sit them side by side.
As a matter of fact, put those new Macs with them too. And actually, you can sit the iPad Pro there. And the watch.
A bundle of failure.
[ Read All Comments ]