Virtual Credit Card Service 'boon' Now Available to Apple Pay Customers in France

Wirecard launched its mobile payment solution, boon, in France today, allowing iPhone owners to use prepaid virtual credit cards in their Apple Pay wallet.
Launched in the U.K. in May of last year, boon is independent of any bank and offers a pre-paid account with a digital MasterCard that users can top up via wire transfer, debit or credit card. The moble payment app works at any NFC-enabled terminal where the MasterCard contactless logo appears.
"By launching boon with Apple Pay in France, even more users in Europe can experience a new level of mobile payments without being a customer of a specific bank. Thanks to its ease of use and maximum security standards, boon is a state-of-the-art payment solution", said Georg von Waldenfels, Executive Vice President Consumer Solutions with Wirecard.
Users who want to pay with the mobile app boon outside of France, can upgrade to the level "boon. PLUS" which has a maximum top-up limit of 5000 euros and does not include any additional costs.
Apple Pay became available in France in June of last year, with cards issued by Banque Populaire, Ticket Restaurant, Carrefour Banque, and Caisse d'Epargne available for use on eligible devices.
The boon app is a free download from the App Store for iPhone and iPad.
