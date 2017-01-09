Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Allegedly Partnering With Carl Zeiss for Augmented Reality Glasses
Apple and German company Carl Zeiss AG are working together on a pair of augmented reality smart glasses that could be announced as soon as this year, claims well-known blogger Robert Scoble in a Facebook post.
According to Scoble, a Zeiss employed allegedly confirmed the partnership between the two companies in a conversation that took place at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada last week.
Zeiss' booth at CES. Image via Robert Scoble
Scoble questioned the Zeiss employees at the show after noticing Zeiss had a booth in the augmented reality section of CES without showing off an augmented reality product. He believes Apple forced Zeiss to keep quiet about an upcoming release.
Apple is said to have contacted suppliers about the project, which appears to be in the exploratory prototyping phase of development. While Scoble believes the glasses could be released in 2017, previous information points towards a 2018 or later release.
Apple has a full team dedicated to AR/VR research and exploring how the technologies can be incorporated into future products. Multiple times over the past year, Tim Cook has said that Apple has a deep interest in augmented reality. "AR can be really great. We have been and continue to invest a lot in this. We're high on AR in the long run," he said in July.
Exclusive news: Apple and Zeiss working together on augmented reality optics. [...]It's not clear how reliable Scoble's information is, but previous rumors have suggested Apple is working on a set of smart glasses that would connect wirelessly to the iPhone and display images and other information to the wearer.
A Zeiss employee confirmed the rumors that Apple and Carl Zeiss AG are working on a light pair of augmented reality/mixed reality glasses that may be announced this year. (I thought it was next year but now that I saw this I believe it will happen this year).
49 minutes ago at 03:43 pm
Too bad they won't have any MBPs, Minis, or Mac Pros that can render high resolution VR content.
39 minutes ago at 03:54 pm
The only thing the Macrumors forum hates more than Apple not innovating is when Apple is innovating.
Last to the party isn't innovating.
45 minutes ago at 03:48 pm
The only thing the Macrumors forum hates more than Apple not innovating is when Apple is innovating.
30 minutes ago at 04:03 pm
Last to the party isn't innovating.By that standard the iPhone nor the iPod were innovations and you've lost all credibity with anyone who utilizes common sense.
37 minutes ago at 03:55 pm
AirPods + AirGlasses seems to be the direction Apple could be going. Not virtual reality, but HUD style augmented reality basically like Google glass, but hopefully not as atrocious.
Apple will sell many frame sizes, styles & colors, and maybe the LCD/glass tech will allow a prescription to be programmed into them for basic vision correction.
Partly sarcastic side below:
I can see it now:
Space Gray, Silver, RoseGold & Gold just $399
AirGlassholes edition: just $1999
Steve Jobs round style edition: $2999 and limited to a production run of 1337 units.
23 minutes ago at 04:09 pm
Hope Apple VR and AR materilize soon...
They have been at it through their RD initiative for a long time. ( i know from decade old job listing)
I bought a Sony PS4 VR sys this holiday... its fantastic.. the frontier is ready for the consumer and the mainstream!
Everyone who has tried it just gets blown away by the experience ... to a point where they force me to take my whole system to evey party/gathering i go..
Everyone loves it.......Kids and Adults ! It wonderful and its just the beginning.
I hope Apple considers this as one of their priorities in their upcoming product lineup . Not just AR but VR and all derivatives.
41 minutes ago at 03:52 pm
This is what I come here to read. Obviously, Apple won't be the first to offer a product with augmented reality, but they have found success in markets they were late to in the past. Here's to cautiously hoping for another iPod, iPhone, iPad, or AirPods-esque unexpected hit.
54 minutes ago at 03:38 pm
They're going to need to find something in the years ahead.
54 minutes ago at 03:39 pm
Oh dear.
51 minutes ago at 03:42 pm
Guess this guy was looking for another job anyway?
