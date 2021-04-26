In iOS 14.5, Apple introduced two new Siri voices that are available in English, and also added a setup selection option that lets new users choose their preferred ‌‌Siri‌‌ voice rather than defaulting to a female voice in the United States.

The new voices, which Apple says add more diversity in speech sound and pattern, run voice recordings through Apple's Neural Engine to make them flow more organically through phrases generated on the fly, so you should find that they sound more natural.

If you've updated your iPhone or iPad to iOS 14.5/iPadOS 14.5, you can still change the ‌Siri‌ voice after setup to work out which one you prefer. The following steps show you how it's done.

  1. Launch the Settings app on your ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌.
  2. Tap Siri & Search.
  3. Tap Siri Voice.
  4. Select a ‌Siri‌ "Variety" (previously called "Accent"), then choose a Voice from the selection available. A checkmark will appear next to your selection once the voice has been downloaded from Apple's servers.
Note that that number of Voice options available depends on the Variety that you choose. For example, American offers the most with four voices, whereas the Australian, British, Indian, Irish, and South African options offer two.

If you have a Mac that's updated to macOS 11.3, you can find the same options in System Preferences under the Siri preference pane. For more helpful articles covering the new features in iOS 14.5, be sure to check out our dedicated guide.

I have to admit, I really like the new voices. The cadence and tones are very natural. In this respect, they really did a great job.
The new ones sound amazing but I can't quite bring myself to change it, across ALL Siri devices, just yet. I'm trying one on my iPhone and it's still very jarring to hear something/someone so different, ha.
