In iOS 14.5 and later, Apple has added a Waze-like feature to its native Maps app that lets you report accidents, hazards, and speed checks along your route when getting directions. Keep reading to learn how it works.

apple maps report incident red
Driving on public roads can throw up all sorts of hazards, but if you're given prior warning then you can be better prepared to deal with them. Apple recognizes this, which is why it allows you to report incidents in Maps for the benefit of other users. If you see something dangerous on your route that you want to warn others about, you can do so by following the steps below.

Note that the Report feature described here is also available through CarPlay, which should make it easier to report an incident when you're driving, when ideally you shouldn't be interacting with your phone.

CarPlay

How to Report Speed Checks and Traffic Incidents in Apple Maps

  1. In Apple's Maps app, enter an address in the input field and select a route.
  2. Choose Go and start your journey.
  3. If you come across a hazard, accident, or speed check, bring up the options card by tapping the chevron icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

  4. Tap the Report button in the menu card, then tap Accident, Hazard, or Speed Check. Alternately, say "Hey ‌Siri‌, there's an [accident/hazard/speed check]" and ‌‌Siri‌‌ will send in a report to ‌Apple Maps.
    maps

Reporting an incident flags the location with Apple, so it shouldn't be used except in a valid situation. If enough people file similar reports in the same location, Apple will use anonymized crowdsourcing to flag the incident site on the map.

Top Rated Comments

alexandr Avatar
alexandr
32 minutes ago at 02:28 pm

Can't wait for the folks who will say "you shouldn't speed anyways." Right, like there's one person on the road that's never exceeded the ridiculously low speed limits the government wants us to follow. The government takes modern cars and wants us to drive them like we have clunkers from the 60's still. Waze and Apple wouldn't have a speed trap function if the government would get with the real world instead of their fantasy land.
you just said government 3 times in a post about speeding. just saying...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hey Now Avatar
Hey Now
10 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
And I saw a guy speeding so I clicked speed check, I think this is a good feature
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
37 minutes ago at 02:24 pm
man, if i try to report an accident while driving someone will be reporting about me in a minute...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sasparilla Avatar
Sasparilla
24 minutes ago at 02:36 pm
Looking forward to using this.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EightBitJoe Avatar
EightBitJoe
22 minutes ago at 02:38 pm

Can't wait for the folks who will say "you shouldn't speed anyways."
It'll happen. This is a forum full of sanctimonious Apple users, after all.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
@meinertzhagen Avatar
@meinertzhagen
17 minutes ago at 02:43 pm
Anybody tried it on CarPlay? Just wonder if they integrate well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
