With the release of iOS 14.5, Apple added a new Apple Music feature that lets subscribers of the streaming service share lyrics as text as well as audio clips containing the sung lyrics. Read on to learn how it works.



‌Apple Music‌ features real-time lyrics for many songs that you can sing along to while the track plays or use to skip to specific parts of a song. In iOS 14.5 and later installed on your iPhone or iPad, you can now share song lyrics with a friend or with a wider circle of people over social media, including Instagram Stories.

In some cases, the feature also lets you share song clips. For example, if you opt to share over iMessage, an ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ card will appear in the conversation that allows the recipient to play that specific part of the song in Messages via a play button. The following steps guide you through the process of sharing lyrics in ‌Apple Music‌.

In the ‌Apple Music‌ app, select a song to play and expand the currently playing menu to the whole screen. Tap the lyrics button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. If it's greyed out, ‌Apple Music‌ doesn't have lyrics for the currently playing song and you won't be able to share. With the real-time lyrics showing on screen, press and hold on any of the words. The actions menu will appear, where you can tap on the individual lines of lyrics that you want to share. To de-select a highlighted lyric, simply tap it again. Note Apple applies a character limit, which means on average that you can share between four and six lines depending on the song.

Choose a sharing method from the two rows of options, such as iMessage or Instagram. You can also choose to share a clip of the song using the Share Song... action.



For more helpful articles detailing all the new features in iOS 14.5, be sure to check our dedicated guide.