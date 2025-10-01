Here's Every New Apple Product That Leaked Yesterday

A handful of upcoming Apple products leaked yesterday, through a combination of YouTube videos out of Russia and U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) documents that were released, despite Apple's confidentiality requests.



The leaked products include an iPad Pro with an M5 chip, as well as updated MacBook Pro and Apple Vision Pro models. All of these devices had already been rumored previously, and only minor spec bumps are expected for each of them, so the leaks did not reveal any major new details. Still, the leaks provide additional evidence that the products are in Apple's pipeline, with at least some likely to be announced this October.

It is unclear if Apple plans to host an event this October, or if the company will announce its latest products with a series of press releases and product videos. However, an October event seems likely if the M5 chip debuts this month, as the standard version of the M1 through M4 chips were all unveiled during events. There is no guarantee that pattern will continue, of course, but an October event seems more likely than not at this point.



Below, we have recapped details about the Apple products that leaked yesterday.



iPad Pro

Unboxing videos for what appears to be an iPad Pro with the M5 chip were uploaded to YouTube by Russian channels Wylsacom and Romancev768.

The same YouTube channels leaked the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip before it was announced by Apple last year, so these latest leaks are likely legitimate.



According to the Geekbench 6 benchmark result shown in one of the videos, the 9-core M5 chip offers up to 12% faster multi-core CPU performance compared to the 9-core M4 chip in the current iPad Pro. As for graphics performance, the M5 chip appears to have up to a 36% faster GPU than the M4 chip, per the Metal score shown.

The benchmark result also showed the iPad Pro with 256GB of storage will have 12GB of RAM, just like the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. iPad Pro models with the M4 chip have only 8GB of RAM when equipped with 256GB of storage.

Based on the videos, the next iPad Pro models will not have any obvious external design changes, aside from "iPad Pro" no longer being inscribed on the back of the device. A spec bump from the M4 chip to the M5 chip is the key change expected.

It was previously rumored that the next iPad Pro models will have two front cameras, instead of one, making it easy to have video calls in both portrait and landscape orientations. One of the unboxing videos seems to indicate that this rumor is true, but it is not entirely clear, so we shall see what Apple's eventual announcement says.



MacBook Pro

FCC documents that were accidentally released to the public, despite Apple's confidentiality requests, revealed a regulatory label for an unreleased MacBook Pro with a model identifier of A3434. This is likely one of the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips that are rumored to launch in late 2025 or early 2026. No other major changes are expected beyond the faster chip options.

Not much can be gleaned from the documents, aside from there being no references to Wi-Fi 7 support in them. Instead, the documents suggest the next MacBook Pro models will remain limited to Wi-Fi 6E, based on the tests that were completed. Wi-Fi 7 support is not entirely ruled out yet, but keep your expectations low for now.



If you can wait, rumors suggest bigger changes are planned for the two-generations-away MacBook Pro models in late 2026 or early 2027.

Those rumored changes include an OLED display for improved contrast ratio, a touch screen, a thinner design, and M6/M6 Pro/M6 Max chips fabricated with TSMC's latest 2nm process, for more significant year-over-year performance improvements.

It has also been rumored that Apple might add cellular connectivity to Macs, so perhaps the MacBook Pro models with an OLED display will be equipped with a similar custom-designed modem as the C1 chip in the iPhone 16e or C1X chip in the iPhone Air. Plus, the notch surrounding the front camera might get smaller on the OLED models.



Vision Pro

Finally, FCC documents also revealed an updated version of the Apple Vision Pro headset, with a model identifier of A3416. According to the documents, it appears the headset will continue to support Wi-Fi 6, instead of Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7.



A spec bump from the M2 chip in the current Vision Pro to the M5 chip is the key change expected with the updated model. Other rumored changes include a more comfortable head strap option, and potentially a Space Black finish alongside Silver.

With no other major changes expected, this might not be a true Vision Pro 2.