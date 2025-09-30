FCC Accidentally Leaks Apple's Next Vision Pro

The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has seemingly confirmed Apple's work on an updated version of the Vision Pro headset.



One of several documents the FCC shared today references an Apple-designed "Head Mounted Device" with a model number of A3416. An included image confirms the device is a Vision Pro.

The FCC's uploads are transmission tests, SAR test reports, and WLAN test reports, so there's not a lot of additional product information available.

According to rumors, Apple is working on a refreshed version of the Vision Pro that has a faster M5 chip. The headset isn't expected to feature design updates, with Apple simply updating the M2 chip to a newer, more capable M-series chip. The updated Vision Pro could launch before the end of the year, and it will likely continue to be priced at $3,499.

The FCC's files include a confidentiality request from Apple, but the documents were published anyway. The FCC also shared documents that hint at future MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models.

A slimmed-down "Vision Air" is in development too, but we aren't expecting that until 2027.