New MacBook Pros With OLED Displays Coming Next Year

Apple will launch new MacBook Pro models featuring OLED displays next year, according to Korea's The Elec.



The OLED display panels for the 14- and 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ are reportedly set to be produced by Samsung Display; it is believed to be the sole supplier of the new displays.

Panel production will apparently begin in the second quarter of 2026, but some components will start production in the first quarter. Prototypes will start to be made at Samsung's Gen 8 OLED factory A6 later this year.

Apple is said to be looking for ways to lower the costs of some of the components. Samsung has apparently developed some new parts for the panels, but if they do not meet the specific characteristics that Apple desires, there could be delays.

The initial production volume is believed to be around two to three million units. Samsung can manufacture up to 10 million units per year if necessary.

Compared to current ‌MacBook Pro‌ models with mini-LED screens, benefits of OLED technology could include increased brightness, higher contrast ratio with deeper blacks, improved power efficiency for longer battery life, and more.

The new machines will launch in the fourth quarter of 2026, which runs from October to December. The report is the latest corroboration of Apple's plan to release a significant revamp of the ‌MacBook Pro‌ next year.