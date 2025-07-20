New iPad Pro Expected This Year With M5 Chip and Two Front Cameras

Apple's next-generation iPad Pro models will be equipped with two front-facing cameras, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the upcoming iPad Pro models with the M5 chip will have both portrait and landscape cameras, letting you capture photos and go on video calls without having to worry about the device's orientation.

The current iPad Pro models with the M4 chip have a single front camera that is designed to be used in landscape orientation.

Face ID already works in any orientation on the iPad Pro.

After being updated with an OLED display and a much thinner design last year, the iPad Pro will likely receive relatively smaller upgrades this year. For now, the key rumored changes include the M5 chip and the dual front cameras.

Last year, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said iPad Pro models with an M5 chip would enter mass production in the second half of 2025. The current iPad Pro models with the M4 chip launched in May 2024, and Apple typically updates the iPad Pro on a roughly 18-month cycle, so the next models could be released in September or October.