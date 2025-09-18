Apple Vision Pro Rumored to Receive R2 Chip Next Year

Taiwan's Commercial Times this week reported that Apple's Vision Pro headset will be updated next year with Apple's R2 chip. The report said the chip — along with A20 chips for iPhones, and M6 chips for Macs — will be fabricated with TSMC's latest 2nm process.



The current Apple Vision Pro is equipped with Apple's M2 chip, which serves as the device's main processor, along with an R1 chip for input processing.

Apple's description of the R1 chip:

M2 delivers unparalleled standalone performance, while the brand-new R1 chip processes input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones to ensure that content feels like it is appearing right in front of the user's eyes, in real time. R1 streams new images to the displays within 12 milliseconds — 8x faster than the blink of an eye.

By moving to a 2nm process — the R1 chip is likely 3nm — the R2 chip would have even better performance for input processing.

According to previous rumors, the Apple Vision Pro will be updated as soon as this year, with an M4 chip or M5 chip, a new head strap that improves comfort, and potentially a Space Black color option. This report is the first to mention an R2 chip for a future model, but it is unclear if the 2026 timeframe for that upgrade is accurate.