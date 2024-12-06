Apple 'Investigating' Macs With Cellular Connectivity

Apple is considering bringing cellular connectivity to the Mac lineup for the first time, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Cupertino company is said to be "investigating" the possibility of adding a modem chip to a future Mac, but a cellular Mac isn't likely to launch until 2026 or later.



Early in 2025, Apple plans to introduce the custom-built 5G chip that it's had in the works for years now. The modem chip will be added to the iPhone SE, low-cost iPad, and iPhone 17 "Air," giving Apple an opportunity to test the technology before rolling it out to flagship devices.

From there, Apple's custom 5G modem chip will expand to other iPhones and iPads over a three-year period, and it may also come to the Mac. A Mac with a 5G chip would be able to connect to a cellular network just like a 5G-enabled iPhone or ‌iPad‌, and Wi-Fi or a cellular hotspot would not be required.

The first Apple modem chip will be limited to sub-6GHz 5G speeds, but the second-generation version will support faster mmWave technology. Apple is aiming to outcompete Qualcomm with a third-generation model, offering better performance and AI features. Apple ultimately wants to phase out Qualcomm modem chips, replacing them with the modem chips that Apple has designed.

Last year, Gurman said that Macs with Apple-designed modem chips would be introduced in 2028 at the earliest, with Apple planning to integrate 5G connectivity into its Apple silicon chips.

Macs with 5G connectivity have been rumored for several years, and way back in 2008, Apple considered adding a modem chip to the MacBook Air. Then-CEO Steve Jobs said that Apple decided not to because the modem chip would take up too much room in the case and would lock customers to a specific carrier, but chip technology has come a long way since then.