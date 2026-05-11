Gurman: New Apple Vision Pro Won't Arrive for at Least Two Years

Apple hasn't fully abandoned the Vision Pro, but anyone hoping for a successor will be waiting at least two more years, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman resisted suggestions that Apple has walked away from the headset entirely. The well-connected reporter says the company continues to develop new technologies and materials behind the scenes with the goal of eventually producing a cheaper, lighter enclosed headset. That said, no such product is apparently in active development, and the long-rumored "Vision Air" was canceled last year.

If a new Vision Pro-style device does materialize, Gurman says he wouldn't expect it for "around two more years at least," given that the bulk of Apple's mixed-reality hardware talent has been pulled onto other projects like lightweight smart glasses.

Indeed, Apple's smart glasses project is now the focus, and former Vision Products Group members have been reassigned to that team, as well as shoring up its Siri chatbot development, not to mention other AI wearables such as the AirPods with cameras and a planned AI pendant.

The Vision Pro's troubled retail launch was recently extensively covered in a book by New York Times labor reporter Noam Scheiber, who argues that Apple's decade-long erosion of its retail workforce directly contributed to the disappointing launch of the $3,499 headset.

Apple refreshed the Vision Pro in October 2025 with an updated model featuring an M5 chip.