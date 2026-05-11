 Gurman: New Apple Vision Pro Won't Arrive for at Least Two Years - MacRumors
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Gurman: New Apple Vision Pro Won't Arrive for at Least Two Years

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Apple hasn't fully abandoned the Vision Pro, but anyone hoping for a successor will be waiting at least two more years, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Vision Pro M5 Demo
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman resisted suggestions that Apple has walked away from the headset entirely. The well-connected reporter says the company continues to develop new technologies and materials behind the scenes with the goal of eventually producing a cheaper, lighter enclosed headset. That said, no such product is apparently in active development, and the long-rumored "Vision Air" was canceled last year.

If a new Vision Pro-style device does materialize, Gurman says he wouldn't expect it for "around two more years at least," given that the bulk of Apple's mixed-reality hardware talent has been pulled onto other projects like lightweight smart glasses.

Indeed, Apple's smart glasses project is now the focus, and former Vision Products Group members have been reassigned to that team, as well as shoring up its Siri chatbot development, not to mention other AI wearables such as the AirPods with cameras and a planned AI pendant.

The Vision Pro's troubled retail launch was recently extensively covered in a book by New York Times labor reporter Noam Scheiber, who argues that Apple's decade-long erosion of its retail workforce directly contributed to the disappointing launch of the $3,499 headset.

Apple refreshed the Vision Pro in October 2025 with an updated model featuring an M5 chip.

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Tag: Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Buy Now)
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Top Rated Comments

kotaKat Avatar
kotaKat
11 minutes ago at 05:19 am
"The well-connected reporter"

To what, a magic 8-ball?



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Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hajj.david Avatar
Hajj.david
4 minutes ago at 05:27 am

The Vision Pro is undoubtedly a future of personal computing but it’s just not ready yet from a hardware perspective.

I’m looking forward to buying it when it’s sub $1500 - which won’t be for a while. So MBA M7 or 8 here I come.
You can regularly get them on ebay for around that much, totally worth it for me, even at the full price not to mention 1.5k.

As an entertainment device and productivity device (especially if you travel) there is nothing close to it on the market.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
tuckerjj
8 minutes ago at 05:23 am
The idea that Apple had “given up ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/04/29/apple-vision-pro-m5-flop/')” on the Vision Pro when just a couple of weeks earlier Joz and Ternus said that spatial computing is “inevitable ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/04/16/joz-john-ternus-ai-neo-interview/')” was always a severe misreading of the situation.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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