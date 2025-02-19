Apple Unveils 'C1' as First Custom Cellular Modem

Apple today announced its first custom cellular modem with the name "C1," debuting in the all-new iPhone 16e.



The new modem contributes to the ‌iPhone 16e‌'s power efficiency, giving it the longest battery life of any iPhone with a 6.1-inch display, such as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16.

Expanding the benefits of Apple silicon, C1 is the first modem designed by Apple and the most power-efficient modem ever on an iPhone, delivering fast and reliable 5G cellular connectivity. Apple silicon — including C1 — the all-new internal design, and the advanced power management of iOS 18 all contribute to extraordinary battery life.

No other Apple devices contain the C1. All other ‌iPhone‌ models use modems from Qualcomm. Similar to how Apple Silicon allowed Apple to move away from Intel processors, Apple's 5G modem allows the company to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm.