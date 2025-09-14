Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch These 10 Products in 'Coming Months'

Apple's annual September event is now in the rearview mirror, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 set to launch this Friday, September 19.



As always, there is more to come. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple plans to release many products in the "coming months."

In late 2025 to early 2026, Gurman expects Apple to release 10 products, including an iPad Pro with an M5 chip "as early as October":

It is not yet known if Apple plans to host another special event this year, or if these products would be announced with press releases on the Apple Newsroom website only. If the M5 chip debuts in 2025, then it is likely that Apple would host an event, as the M1 chip through to the M4 chip were all unveiled during events.