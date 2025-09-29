Apple Event in October? Here's What to Expect

Apple's annual iPhone event is in the rearview mirror, but rumors suggest the company plans to release a handful of additional products before the year ends.



Will there be another Apple event this October? We discuss the possibility below.



Apple in October

Apple's most recent October events were in 2021 and 2023.

In 2022 and 2024, Apple did not host an October event. Instead, it announced new products with press releases and a series of shorter product videos.

The graphic for Apple's Scary Fast event in October 2023 The graphic for Apple's Scary Fast event in October 2023

Rumored Products

A recap of Apple's hardware announcements:

It is not yet known if Apple plans to host an October event this year, but it seems likely.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said iPad Pro models with Apple's M5 chip would be released this year. If that timeframe remains accurate, the likelihood of an October event this year is high, as the standard M1 through M4 chips were all unveiled during events.



Apple is also expected to update the Vision Pro with the M5 chip this year.

Apple's next MacBook Pro models with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips will reportedly enter mass production soon, but they might not be announced until early 2026.

Gurman expects Apple to update these products between late 2025 and early 2026, and most of them would be fitting for an October event:

Gurman's list did not mention the rumored lower-priced MacBook with an A18 Pro or A19 Pro chip, which is also expected to launch in late 2025 or early 2026.