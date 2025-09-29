Apple Event in October? Here's What to Expect
Apple's annual iPhone event is in the rearview mirror, but rumors suggest the company plans to release a handful of additional products before the year ends.
Will there be another Apple event this October? We discuss the possibility below.
Apple in October
Apple's most recent October events were in 2021 and 2023.
In 2022 and 2024, Apple did not host an October event. Instead, it announced new products with press releases and a series of shorter product videos.
A recap of Apple's hardware announcements:
- October 2021 (Monday, October 18 Event): 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, AirPods 3, and new HomePod mini colors
- October 2022 (Press Releases All on Tuesday, October 18): iPad Pro with M2 chip, iPad 10, and third-generation Apple TV 4K
- October 2023 (Monday, October 30 Event): 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips, and iMac with M3 chip
- October 2024 (Press Releases on Monday, October 28 Through Wednesday, October 30): 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, iMac with M4 chip, and Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chips
Rumored Products
It is not yet known if Apple plans to host an October event this year, but it seems likely.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said iPad Pro models with Apple's M5 chip would be released this year. If that timeframe remains accurate, the likelihood of an October event this year is high, as the standard M1 through M4 chips were all unveiled during events.
Apple is also expected to update the Vision Pro with the M5 chip this year.
Apple's next MacBook Pro models with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips will reportedly enter mass production soon, but they might not be announced until early 2026.
Gurman expects Apple to update these products between late 2025 and early 2026, and most of them would be fitting for an October event:
- Apple TV: A faster A17 Pro chip that will support next year's revamped version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, and likely Apple's N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support. A built-in FaceTime camera has been rumored for a future Apple TV, but it is unclear if that will arrive with the next model specifically.
- HomePod mini: S9 chip or newer with support for next year's revamped version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, likely Apple's N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, improved sound quality, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for proximity features, and potentially new color options like Red.
- AirTag: Up to 3× longer item tracking range vs. current AirTag, a more tamper-proof speaker, and "very low" battery life alerts.
- iPad Pro: M5 chip and two front cameras, allowing for photos and video calls in both portrait and landscape orientations.
- Vision Pro: A faster M4 chip or M5 chip, a new head strap that improves comfort, and potentially a Space Black color option.
- MacBook Pro: Multiple sources have indicated that MacBook Pro models with the M5 series of chips might not launch until early 2026, and it is unclear if any other Macs with M5 chips like an iMac or Mac mini would debut this year as a result. Perhaps we will see another MacBook Pro announcement in January. In any case, it may be wise to skip the next MacBook Pro models, as bigger upgrades like an OLED touch screen and a thinner design are expected for the subsequent models.
- Studio Display: A new version of the Studio Display with mini-LED backlighting is expected to launch in late 2025 or early 2026. If no new Macs launch this year, then early 2026 is the more likely timeframe.
Gurman's list did not mention the rumored lower-priced MacBook with an A18 Pro or A19 Pro chip, which is also expected to launch in late 2025 or early 2026.