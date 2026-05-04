Apple Seeds watchOS 26.5, tvOS 26.5 and visionOS 26.5 Release Candidates
Apple today provided developers with the release candidate versions of upcoming watchOS 26.5, tvOS 26.5, and visionOS 26.5 betas for testing purposes. The software comes a week after Apple released the fourth betas for each platform.
The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required.
watchOS 26.5 adds a new Pride watch face to go along with the 2026 Pride Apple Watch band.
There's no word on what other features are in the software as of yet. watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS often get few features in each new beta, with updates primarily focusing on bug fixes and performance improvements. Nothing new was found in the betas.
watchOS 26.5, visionOS 26.5, and tvOS 26.5 are likely to see a public release next week.
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The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required.
There's no word ...
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The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required.
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