MacBook Pros With OLED Displays Won't Have a Notch, Roadmap Shows

Apple plans to remove the notch from the MacBook Pro in a few years from now, according to a roadmap shared by research firm Omdia.



The roadmap shows that 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models released in 2026 will have a hole-punch camera at the top of the display, instead of a notch. It is unclear if there would simply be a pinhole in the display, or if Apple would expand the iPhone's Dynamic Island to the Mac for system alerts, such as for low battery life.

A notch-less MacBook Pro would have more visible pixels on the display, which could slightly increase the macOS menu bar's usable area. The removal of the notch would also make the display look more seamless overall.

Previous rumors have indicated that the first MacBook Pro models with OLED displays will be released in 2026, so Omdia's roadmap corroborates the timeframe shared by other sources. The switch to OLED technology is expected to be part of the MacBook Pro's first redesign since 2021, with a thinner design and other changes likely.

Compared to current MacBook Pro models with mini-LED screens, benefits of OLED technology would include increased brightness, higher contrast ratio with deeper blacks, improved power efficiency for longer battery life, and more. The switch to OLED displays could also contribute to future MacBook Pro models having a thinner design.

In the interim, the MacBook Pro is not expected to receive any major changes. Unsurprisingly, next year's models are expected to get a spec bump to M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips, but no redesign is expected until the switch to OLED displays.

Meanwhile, the MacBook Air will continue to have a notch through 2028, according to Omdia.