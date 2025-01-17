Apple Expected to Launch 20+ Products This Year: Here's the Full List

2025 promises to be quite a big year for Apple, with the company rumored to be planning more than 20 product announcements this year.



Apple's rumored smart home hub will be its second all-new product to launch in as many years, following the Apple Vision Pro headset last year. And of course, we will get several new iPhone and Apple Watch models, like every year. Beyond that, Apple could update some products that have not received any hardware refreshes in at least a few years, including the iPhone SE, AirTag, Apple TV, HomePod mini, and Mac Pro.

Below, we recap what to expect from Apple this year.



First Half of 2025

The following products are rumored to launch before the end of June.



Second Half of 2025

The following products are rumored to launch from September through December.



Timing Less Clear

The following products are expected to launch at some point in 2025, but the exact timeframe has yet to be narrowed down for these.



