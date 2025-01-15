Powerbeats Pro 2 Filed in Regulatory Databases Ahead of 2025 Launch

In September, Apple said that it would be launching Powerbeats Pro 2 in 2025, and now further evidence of the wireless earbuds has surfaced.

apple power beats pro 2Powerbeats Pro 2 images found in iOS 18 code

Apple submitted Powerbeats Pro 2 regulatory documents to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in mid-December. The documents were made available to the public this week, and they were spotted by 91Mobiles.

The documents confirm that Apple has continued to take the necessary steps to launch the Powerbeats Pro 2 this year. They also reveal that the left and right earbuds will have model numbers of A3157 and A3158, respectively, while the charging case will be A3160. Beyond that, we have not uncovered any significant details.

Apple also submitted Powerbeats Pro 2 regulatory documents to the Bureau of Indian Standards in November, according to the 91Mobiles report.

Powerbeats Pro are a sportier, fitness-focused alternative to AirPods Pro with built-in, adjustable ear hooks for a secure fit. Apple's teaser video last year showed MLB star Shohei Ohtani wearing the Powerbeats Pro 2, revealing a more vertical, slimmer design compared to the original Powerbeats Pro, which are now discontinued.

Powerbeats Pro 2 Teaser FeatureMLB star Shohei Ohtani wearing the Powerbeats Pro 2

We previously reported that the Powerbeats Pro 2 will offer heart rate monitoring during workouts. Based on our iOS 18 code findings, you will be able to connect the Powerbeats Pro 2 to gym equipment like a treadmill to measure heart rate, and the data will be visible in the Health app and other supported apps on the iPhone.

We also confirmed that Powerbeats Pro 2 will support Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, and Adaptive Audio. The earbuds and charging case will be available in orange, purple, black, or beige, and the case should have a USB-C port.

Based on other recent Beats headphones, other potential upgrades for the Powerbeats Pro 2 include improved sound quality, longer battery life, and improved cross-platform compatibility with Android features like Find My Device.

Apple did not reveal a specific release date in 2025 for the Powerbeats Pro 2, but the regulatory filings hint at a launch within the next few months.

Tags: Beats, Powerbeats Pro Guide

Top Rated Comments

7thson Avatar
7thson
41 minutes ago at 06:20 am
No white model at launch? I suppose Beats is holding it back for special edition models.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cateye Avatar
cateye
17 minutes ago at 06:44 am
Oooo… look at that orange. LOOK AT IT. ?

I was burned by the charging bug that plagued my original PowerBeatsPro, making them useless, and am happy with my AirPodsPros, but… love electronic doo-dads in a bright bold color like that.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments