Apple Watch SE 3 With 'New Look' Expected to Launch This Year
A third-generation Apple Watch SE will be released later this year, and it will have a "new look" of some kind, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman mentioned the redesigned Apple Watch SE as one of many new products that Apple plans to launch in 2025, but he did not share any specific design details at this particular time.
In September, Gurman said the next Apple Watch SE could have a plastic casing, like the colorful iPhone 5c from a decade ago. At the time, he said Apple had faced some "cost and quality challenges" with shifting the casing from aluminum to plastic, but he believed the project was still moving forward. He did not mention plastic today.
An affordable Apple Watch SE with a colorful plastic design could be appealing to parents who are looking to purchase an Apple Watch for a child.
The current Apple Watch SE was released in September 2022. In the U.S., it starts at $249.
In addition to the design changes, the next Apple Watch SE is likely to offer a new chip, for faster performance compared to the current model.
You can expect the Apple Watch SE 3 to launch in September.
