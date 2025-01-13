Apple Smart Home Hub Launch Possibly Delayed Until Later in Year

Apple's long-rumoured smart home hub or "command center" may not arrive in the spring as previously expected, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



We've heard various rumors and reports about Apple developing an all-in-one smart home management hub. The device is said to feature a square-shaped 7-inch display, a FaceTime camera and speakers, and a new homeOS operating system with support for several Apple apps. Rumors suggest users will be able to mount it on a wall, but Apple is also designing a dock that will let it sit on a table or desk.

Apple originally planned to introduce the home hub in March 2025. However, writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the device "may take longer to reach consumers," owing to the operating system's heavy reliance on App Intents features that won't be ready until iOS 18.4 and iOS 19. This in itself means "it's plausible that the hardware itself will ship later," adds Gurman.

Gurman's prediction lines up with a December 2024 report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo about a so-called "HomePod with a display" in the works with support for Apple Intelligence. Kuo said the device had been delayed and would arrive in the third quarter of 2025.

At the time of Kuo's report, it wasn't clear if the products being discussed were completely different devices (Gurman himself has said Apple is developing several HomePod variants with screens, including one with an iPad-like display and another featuring a screen mounted on a robotic arm). However, the alignment of the two timeframes are beginning to suggest they are one and the same thing. Like Gurman over the weekend, Kuo had said the delay could be attributed to software development challenges, rather than hardware issues.

As a result, Apple could still unveil the smart home hub with an announcement in March, with the actual hardware arriving later in the year, sometime after WWDC 2025. Apple this spring is also expected to announce a next-generation, entry-level iPad with support for Apple Intelligence, an iPhone SE 4, and new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M4 chips.