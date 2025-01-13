Apple Smart Home Hub Launch Possibly Delayed Until Later in Year

Apple's long-rumoured smart home hub or "command center" may not arrive in the spring as previously expected, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple AI Command Center Concept Mock Gray 3
We've heard various rumors and reports about Apple developing an all-in-one smart home management hub. The device is said to feature a square-shaped 7-inch display, a FaceTime camera and speakers, and a new homeOS operating system with support for several Apple apps. Rumors suggest users will be able to mount it on a wall, but Apple is also designing a dock that will let it sit on a table or desk.

Apple originally planned to introduce the home hub in March 2025. However, writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the device "may take longer to reach consumers," owing to the operating system's heavy reliance on App Intents features that won't be ready until iOS 18.4 and iOS 19. This in itself means "it's plausible that the hardware itself will ship later," adds Gurman.

Gurman's prediction lines up with a December 2024 report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo about a so-called "HomePod with a display" in the works with support for Apple Intelligence. Kuo said the device had been delayed and would arrive in the third quarter of 2025.

At the time of Kuo's report, it wasn't clear if the products being discussed were completely different devices (Gurman himself has said Apple is developing several HomePod variants with screens, including one with an iPad-like display and another featuring a screen mounted on a robotic arm). However, the alignment of the two timeframes are beginning to suggest they are one and the same thing. Like Gurman over the weekend, Kuo had said the delay could be attributed to software development challenges, rather than hardware issues.

As a result, Apple could still unveil the smart home hub with an announcement in March, with the actual hardware arriving later in the year, sometime after WWDC 2025. Apple this spring is also expected to announce a next-generation, entry-level iPad with support for Apple Intelligence, an iPhone SE 4, and new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M4 chips.

Top Rated Comments




Fix trash Siri before. Thanks.




This looks so much like a solution in search of a problem.
Home automation won't get anywhere (for non enthusiasts) unless the most basic issues are fixed:

1) interoperability and autonomy, not having to rely on hubs (matter should address this... one day)
2) convenience higher than the use of a simple switch or remote for simple usage (has yet to be proven). To this day, it's simpler and more convenient to just get up, press a button, and be sure it will work 100% of time. Hard to overcome this.

Even with both of the above issues fixed, what's the use of this device ?
Automation would come in mind, like building routines, or even better, suggesting routines based on the sensors (time, presence, light, temperature, etc...).
And for this, there's no better solution right now than Home Assistant (I think).

What could Apple bring to the table besides a walled garden approach that would defeat the purpose of issue #1 ?
The only way this would work is if Apple could either come up with a whole range of products (not gonna happen) or understand their homekit standard is not attractive for other brands.

With Apple's DNA and track record this last decade, I can't think of any way this product could work.

Like with gaming, vision pro, carplay 2, etc... it seems Apple is fooling themselves. Something has to change at Cupertino. There are only managers left there, no captain to stear the ship. It's sad, because there are talents in there, but they are muffled.





Something like the Pixel Tablet would be great, a dock that can play music and Aldo display photos and control the smart home.
Like your iPad is already capable to do?




What’s the benefit of this besides doing the same on your iPhone or iPad?








An Apple product release not on schedule? ?




seeing the word "hub" reminds me of days when an ipad could do it instead

