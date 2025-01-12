HomePod Mini 2 and New Apple TV Launch Timeframe Narrowed Down
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple plans to release new HomePod mini and Apple TV models this year, and now he has provided a more precise timeframe.
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple is currently aiming to launch the new HomePod mini and Apple TV models "toward the end of the year."
That timeframe suggests the devices will be released at some point from September through November, rather than in March-April or at WWDC 2025 in June.
The new HomePod mini and Apple TV will be part of Apple's revamped smart home roadmap, which reportedly also includes an all-new home hub this year, followed by a Face ID doorbell/lock and a security camera as early as next year.
Both devices will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, Gurman previously reported. He said the chip supports Wi-Fi 6E, which extends the capabilities of Wi-Fi 6 to the 6 GHz with a compatible router. This can contribute to faster Wi-Fi speeds and lower latency compared to Wi-Fi 6.
Other potential changes coming with the next Apple TV include a newer A-series chip that offers faster performance than the current A15 Bionic chip, a starting price as low as $99 in the U.S., and a built-in camera for FaceTime video calls.
As for the HomePod mini, likely upgrades include a newer S-series chip for faster performance, improved sound quality, and fresh color options. The current HomePod mini was released in November 2020, and it uses the Apple Watch Series 5's S5 chip.
By launching these devices later in 2025, Apple would be leaving room for several other rumored product announcements earlier in the year, including new versions of the MacBook Air, iPhone SE, AirTag, entry-level iPad, and more.
