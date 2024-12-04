M5 iPad Pro to Enter Mass Production in Late 2025

An iPad Pro equipped with Apple's next-generation M5 processor is expected to enter mass production in the second half of next year, according to Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Writing in a Medium post, Kuo said the primary assembler of the M5 iPad Pro will be China's BYD Electronics, which will also be the exclusive assembler of Apple's upcoming display-equipped HomePod, set to be released in late 2025. Apple released the current iPad Pro with OLED display in May 2024, marking the debut of its M4 chip.

Apple has already ordered M5 chips from TSMC as the company begins production development of its next-generation processor, according to one report. The M5 series is expected to feature an enhanced ARM architecture and will reportedly be manufactured using TSMC's advanced 3-nanometer process technology.

Apple's decision to forgo TSMC's more advanced 2nm process for the M5 chip is believed to be due to cost considerations. However, the M5 will still feature significant advancements over the M4, notably through the adoption of TSMC's System on Integrated Chip (SoIC) technology.

Beyond the processor upgrade, there are currently no other rumors about new features in the M5 iPad Pro, though Apple has said it is considering changing the rear Apple logo orientation to landscape on future iPads.