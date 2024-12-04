M5 iPad Pro to Enter Mass Production in Late 2025

by

An iPad Pro equipped with Apple's next-generation M5 processor is expected to enter mass production in the second half of next year, according to Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

m4 ipad pro blue
Writing in a Medium post, Kuo said the primary assembler of the M5 iPad Pro will be China's BYD Electronics, which will also be the exclusive assembler of Apple's upcoming display-equipped HomePod, set to be released in late 2025. Apple released the current iPad Pro with OLED display in May 2024, marking the debut of its M4 chip.

Apple has already ordered M5 chips from TSMC as the company begins production development of its next-generation processor, according to one report. The M5 series is expected to feature an enhanced ARM architecture and will reportedly be manufactured using TSMC's advanced 3-nanometer process technology.

Apple's decision to forgo TSMC's more advanced 2nm process for the M5 chip is believed to be due to cost considerations. However, the M5 will still feature significant advancements over the M4, notably through the adoption of TSMC's System on Integrated Chip (SoIC) technology.

Beyond the processor upgrade, there are currently no other rumors about new features in the M5 iPad Pro, though Apple has said it is considering changing the rear Apple logo orientation to landscape on future iPads.

Top Rated Comments

Anaxarxes Avatar
Anaxarxes
16 minutes ago at 03:59 am
The 2026 model cars to be in the market in late 2025.

The 2028 election will be held in November 2028.

The sun will be rising from the east tomorrow.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dawn of Individual Merit Avatar
Dawn of Individual Merit
15 minutes ago at 04:00 am
Looking forward to all this processing power rendered made useless by software decisions because Cook doesn't want to cannibalise Mac sales.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zedsdead Avatar
zedsdead
19 minutes ago at 03:57 am
I would really love thunderbolt 5 support so you can plug an iPad into two external displays via one cable/dock and then give iPad the ability to output to multiple monitors (with something better than stage manager).

As we all know it's mostly not hardware at this point it's mostly software upgrades.

Also, it's ridiculous that Google websites (namely docs and sheets) work so poorly on iPad OS in Safari (especially trackpad support). Not fully desktop class as advertised. And the native google apps just suck.

If they do this I can probably replace my Mac setup at work with just an iPad Pro for everything except Final Cut at this point.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Steve Job's Cousin Avatar
Steve Job's Cousin
8 minutes ago at 04:08 am
The iPad Pro M5 will have a landscape Apple logo.

True innovation!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AlexESP Avatar
AlexESP
6 minutes ago at 04:10 am

The 2026 model cars to be in the market in late 2025.

The 2028 election will be held in November 2028.

The sun will be rising from the east tomorrow.
I don’t understand this kind of comments. The iPad schedule is not regular, like the iPhone’s. Late 2025 is not obvious.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments