When to Expect the AirTag 2 to Launch This Year

The original AirTag was announced during an Apple Event in April 2021, alongside the iMac with the M1 chip, an updated Apple TV 4K, and more. Following a three-year wait, Apple reportedly plans to release an AirTag 2 this year.



A few months ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was aiming to release the AirTag 2 around the middle of 2025. While he did not offer a more specific timeframe, that means the AirTag 2 could be announced by the end of June.

Below, we recap what to expect from the AirTag 2:



With a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the AirTag 2 is expected to have up to 3× longer range compared to the current AirTag. The chip debuted in the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. On the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models, there is a Precision Finding for People feature that can help you to find your friends in crowded places, and it offers a range of up to 200 feet/60 meters.

The new AirTag's built-in speaker is expected to be more difficult to remove, as a stalking-related safety measure.

The new AirTag is rumored to have improved integration with the Apple Vision Pro, but there are no specific details about this.

No major design changes or rechargeable battery are expected.

In the U.S., a single AirTag costs $29, while a pack of four AirTags costs $99. However, the AirTag is frequently on sale on Amazon. It is unclear if the AirTag 2 will cost more, but it should remain one of Apple's more affordable products.