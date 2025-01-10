When to Expect the iPhone SE 4 or So-Called 'iPhone 16E' to Launch

Apple is widely rumored to be planning a new iPhone SE, and multiple sources lately have commented on the device's launch timing.



The latest word comes from Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a blog post today, he said the device will be released around the middle of the first half of 2025. In other words, around the quarter mark of 2025. That means the next iPhone SE will likely be released this March or April, just like all previous models of the device.

Kuo did not reveal any other details about the next iPhone SE, which apparently might end up being named "iPhone 16E" or similar.

One leaker recently claimed that the device will launch with iOS 18.3, which is expected to be released in late January. However, that rumor was quickly shot down by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who said Apple is aiming to release the device "by April." Kuo's timeframe also suggests that a March or April release is more likely than January.

The new iPhone SE is said to have a similar design as the base iPhone 14. Rumored features for the device include a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, a newer A-series chip and 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence support, and the first Apple-designed 5G modem. It is not entirely clear if the device will have an Action button, which debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

The current iPhone SE looks similar to the iPhone 8, with outdated features such as a Touch ID button, Lightning port, and thick bezels around the display. Pricing starts at $429, but at least a slight price increase seems probable for the next model.