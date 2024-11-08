Skipping the New MacBook Pro? Here Are the Rumors About M5 Models
The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips launched in stores today. If you are not planning to upgrade this year, be aware that there are already rumors about next year's MacBook Pro models with M5 series chips.
It appears the MacBook Pro will remain on an annual upgrade cycle next year. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said camera module shipments for MacBook Pro models with M5 series chips will begin in 2025, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also recently said MacBook Pro models with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips will launch next year. In fact, he said Apple's development of those chips was already near completion.
MacBook Pro announcement dates:
- M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max models: October 30, 2024
- M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max models: October 30, 2023
- M2 Pro and M2 Max models: January 17, 2023 (it has been rumored that this launch was initially planned for October 2022)
- M1 Pro and M1 Max models: October 18, 2021
Gurman believes the MacBook Pro will not receive any major design changes next year, with bigger changes like an OLED display and a thinner design rumored for 2026. The last major redesign to the MacBook Pro line occurred in 2021.
All in all, expect the MacBook Pro to receive yet another modest spec bump with performance improvements and other internal upgrades next year, and start saving your money for the two-generations-away models with a "total redesign."
