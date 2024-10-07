M4 Mac Studio and Mac Pro Launching in Mid to Late 2025

Mac Studio and Mac Pro machines that are equipped with Apple's next-generation M4 chips will be some of the last Macs to be refreshed with the new chip technology, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said in this week's Power On newsletter.



The ‌Mac Studio‌ is set to come out somewhere around the middle of the year in 2025, which could mean a June debut at WWDC, while the ‌Mac Pro‌ will come out sometime in the second half of 2025. The distinction between the middle of the year and the second half of 2025 suggests the ‌Mac Pro‌ is likely to launch around fall 2025.

Both the ‌Mac Pro‌ and the ‌Mac Studio‌ will use Apple's M4 Ultra chips, which have yet to be announced. So far, we've only seen the standard M4 chip, which has come out in the iPad Pro.

Apple is gearing up to release new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac machines with M4 chips in October, with the MacBook Air to follow sometime in early 2025.