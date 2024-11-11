Apple Vision Pro 2 With M5 Chip May Not Launch Until 2026

Apple's second-generation Vision Pro headset with the M5 chip could launch as late as 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the second-generation Vision Pro headset will focus on internal changes such as an upgrade to the as-yet-unannounced M5 chip. This device is now reportedly in active development and Gurman expects it to arrive "between the fall of 2025 and spring of 2026." Earlier this month, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo similarly said that Apple is planning to release an updated Vision Pro with the M5 chip and Apple Intelligence support in 2025.

The current, first-generation Vision Pro headset contains the M2 chip, which launched in 2022. By 2026, Apple's "M6" chips will likely already be on the horizon. A recent report from The Information suggested that the second-generation Vision Pro will largely re-use stockpiled parts from the first-generation model with "limited changes to its physical design."

Gurman added that Apple has signed up its employees to help evaluate the smart glasses market and how consumers feel about it. This includes devices such as Snapchat Spectacles and Meta Ray-Bans, which let users record video, make phone calls, and listen to music. Gurman speculated that Apple could create a version of its AirPods in a glasses form factor.