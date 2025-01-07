Apple Aiming to Launch iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 'By April'

Earlier today, we reported on a proven leaker's claim that a new iPhone SE and iPad 11 would be released alongside iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. Just minutes later, however, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman put the kibosh on that rumor.



In a follow-up social media post, Gurman said an iPhone SE replacement and new iPads are "being developed on the iOS 18.3 train," but that "doesn't mean" the software updates and the devices will launch simultaneously. Instead, Gurman said Apple is aiming to release the devices "by April," at some point "before iOS 18.4" is released.

So, there you have it. Sometimes one rumor quickly leads to another, and now we have a clearer timeframe for the launch of these devices.