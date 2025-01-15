'iPhone 17 Air' Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

While the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" is not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the "ultra-thin" device.



Overall, the "iPhone 17 Air" is shaping up to be a mixed bag. Due to its thinness, the device is expected to have some limited specifications compared to the iPhone 17 Pro models, including only a single rear camera, only a single speaker, no SIM card slot worldwide, and an A19 chip instead of the more powerful A19 Pro chip. Of course, the device will also be equipped with a smaller battery than other iPhone 17 models.

Below, we recap 10 key changes rumored for the "iPhone 17 Air" as of January 2025:

Bookmark our iPhone 17 roundup to stay up to date with more rumors over the coming months.