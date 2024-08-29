These Are Apple's Oldest Products Still Sold Today

For over two decades, the MacRumors Buyer's Guide has served as a valuable resource for keeping track of when Apple products were last updated.



Below, we have highlighted five current-generation Apple products that have not received hardware upgrades in several years. We also provide some purchasing recommendations based on both rumors and our own opinions.

This list excludes previous-generation Apple products still sold, such as the iPhone 13, along with various accessories and cables.



Pro Display XDR



Apple released the Pro Display XDR in December 2019, so it will be five years old later this year. The high-end monitor starts at $4,999 and features a 32-inch screen size with 6K resolution, but it lacks a built-in camera and speakers.

In December 2022, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was working on multiple new external monitors, including an updated version of the Pro Display XDR that will be equipped with an Apple silicon chip, just like the Studio Display with the A13 chip. However, it's unclear when the new Pro Display XDR will be released or what other new features it will have.

Age: 4 years and 8 months

Recommendation: Given how expensive the Pro Display XDR is, it is worth waiting for the next model at this point. Also consider the Studio Display, which is over two years newer, more affordable, and has a built-in camera and speakers.



HomePod mini



Released in November 2020, the HomePod mini is also nearly four years old. The smaller Siri-enabled smart speaker has not received any hardware updates since launching, although it did get Blue, Orange, and Yellow color options in November 2021, and Space Gray was replaced with a virtually-identical Midnight finish a few months ago.

In February 2023, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said mass shipments of a second-generation HomePod mini would begin in the second half of 2024, but it is unclear if that info is still accurate, as there have not been any recent HomePod mini rumors.

Age: 3 years and 9 months

Recommendation: Given there was a rumor that a new HomePod mini might be released later this year, it might be best to hold off for three to four more months to see if that happens. However, given the HomePod mini is a modest $99, there is not too much harm in purchasing one now if you don't want to wait.



AirPods Max



Released in December 2020, the AirPods Max will turn four years old later this year. Apple's over-ear headphones have not received any hardware updates since, and remain priced at $549 on Apple's online store, with five color options available.

Age: 3 years and 8 months

Recommendation: We recommend waiting for the AirPods Max with a USB-C port to launch later this year, but the headphones will still more or less be four years old beyond that change, so you may wish to consider newer competing options, such as the Sony XM5, Bose QuietComfort Ultra, and Sonos Ace. Amazon does have the AirPods Max on sale for $399 if you are interested in purchasing them now at a discount.



iPad mini



Apple released the current iPad mini in September 2021, with new features at the time including a larger 8.3-inch display, a USB-C port, a Touch ID power button, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G support on cellular models, a 12-megapixel rear camera with Center Stage support, compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil, and more.

In November 2023, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said mass production of the next iPad mini would begin in the second half of 2024. More recently, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said inventory of the current iPad mini‌ was starting to dwindle at Apple Stores, which could be a sign that the device will be updated in the near future.

Rumored features for the next iPad mini include a newer chip, upgraded cameras, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, new color options, and a fix for the so-called "jelly scrolling" effect on the current model's display.

Age: 2 years and 11 months

Recommendation: At this point, we suggest waiting for the new iPad mini that is rumored to launch later this year.



AirPods 3



Released in October 2021, the third-generation AirPods are nearly three years old.

Two new fourth-generation AirPods models are expected to be unveiled at Apple's special event on September 9, with both options rumored to feature a tweaked design with better fit in the ear, improved sound quality, and an updated charging case with a USB-C port. The higher-end AirPods 4 are also said to feature active noise cancellation, and a speaker in the charging case that can play a sound for Find My location tracking.

Age: 2 years and 10 months

Recommendation: Do not buy! Apple is expected to announce the fourth-generation AirPods in less than two weeks.