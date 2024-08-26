AirPods Max Hit $399 in Every Color on Amazon ($150 Off)

Amazon today has Apple's AirPods Max headphones at a near all-time low price of $399.00, down from $549.00. The last time we tracked a deal this low was earlier in August, and today's price is just about $5 higher compared to the record low price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You'll find all five colors of the AirPods Max on sale this time: Green, Pink, Silver, Sky Blue, and Space Gray. Prime members can get the headphones delivered by August 28, while regular shipping should have them arrive by September 1.

Besides the AirPods Max, Amazon also has all other models of the AirPods on sale. This includes the AirPods 2 for $89.00, down from $129.00; the AirPods 3 for $149.99, down from $169.00; and the AirPods Pro 2 for $189.99, down from $249.00. These are all second-best prices.

