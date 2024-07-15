Apple Releases HomePod Mini in New Midnight Color

by

Apple today announced that the existing HomePod mini is now available in a Midnight color option, which replaces the very similar Space Gray color previously offered. The speaker remains available in Blue, Orange, White, and Yellow as well.

HomePod Mini Midnight
Apple did not mention any other changes to the HomePod mini, and pricing remains set at $99 in the U.S. for all color options.

The new Midnight color option can be ordered on Apple.com starting today, and it will be available at Apple Store locations in the U.S., Canada, China, Singapore, and 28 other countries and regions starting July 17.

