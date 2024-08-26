iPad Mini Stock Dwindling at Apple Stores, Refresh Could Be Coming

Supplies of the sixth-generation iPad mini are dwindling at "many" Apple retail stores, which is a sign that a new model could be coming, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Gurman said in a tweet that the ‌iPad mini‌ is considered "constrained" internally at Apple, and that might be an indication that a refresh is on the horizon. The sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌ was initially introduced in September 2021, so it almost three years old at this point.

Apple has been working on a seventh-generation version of the ‌iPad mini‌, and rumors have suggested that it could come out this year. The next ‌iPad mini‌ is expected to include an A17 Pro or better chip to support Apple Intelligence, along with updated front and rear cameras. Updates that Apple has been making across its product lineup could also be included, such as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Apple today announced plans to hold a fall iPhone-centric event on September 9 to introduce the iPhone 16 models, new Apple Watch models, and new AirPods. It is not clear if Apple will also refresh the ‌iPad mini‌ at that time, but Apple could hold a new version for a second fall event or announcement.

We are still counting on several M4 Macs this year, so there will likely be some kind of second announcement. Apple is rumored to be planning to refresh the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac with M4 chips, so an iPad with a similar A-series chip would fit in with those announcements.

Apple updated the iPad Pro models with M4 chips earlier this year, and introduced a two versions of the iPad Air with an M2 chip.