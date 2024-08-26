iPad Mini Stock Dwindling at Apple Stores, Refresh Could Be Coming
Supplies of the sixth-generation iPad mini are dwindling at "many" Apple retail stores, which is a sign that a new model could be coming, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Gurman said in a tweet that the iPad mini is considered "constrained" internally at Apple, and that might be an indication that a refresh is on the horizon. The sixth-generation iPad mini was initially introduced in September 2021, so it almost three years old at this point.
Apple has been working on a seventh-generation version of the iPad mini, and rumors have suggested that it could come out this year. The next iPad mini is expected to include an A17 Pro or better chip to support Apple Intelligence, along with updated front and rear cameras. Updates that Apple has been making across its product lineup could also be included, such as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.
Apple today announced plans to hold a fall iPhone-centric event on September 9 to introduce the iPhone 16 models, new Apple Watch models, and new AirPods. It is not clear if Apple will also refresh the iPad mini at that time, but Apple could hold a new version for a second fall event or announcement.
We are still counting on several M4 Macs this year, so there will likely be some kind of second announcement. Apple is rumored to be planning to refresh the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac with M4 chips, so an iPad with a similar A-series chip would fit in with those announcements.
Apple updated the iPad Pro models with M4 chips earlier this year, and introduced a two versions of the iPad Air with an M2 chip.
Popular Stories
Apple will hold its annual iPhone event next month, with Apple confirming Monday, September 9 as the date that the company will announce its new flagship iPhone 16 lineup. But it's worth noting that there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 16. Apple...
Apple plans to hold an event to introduce the iPhone 16 models, the next-generation Apple Watch models, and new AirPods on Tuesday, September 10, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. After the September 10 unveiling, the devices will launch on Friday, September 20. With that timeline, we can expect new software like iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia to come out a few days ahead of the September 20...
Apple has ramped up testing of four new Mac models equipped with an M4 chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is planning to refresh the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac with M4 chips this year, and we could see the new models sometime in October. The four machines have base-level M4 chips, according to developer logs. Three of the Macs have a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The...
Meta has canceled work on a high-end mixed reality headset that it was developing to compete with the Apple Vision Pro, reports The Information. Meta this week told employees to quit working on the device following a product review meeting that involved Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The now-canceled device was slated for launch in 2027, and it was meant to be equipped with high-resolution micro...
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are less than a month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are widely expected to inherit the Action button first seen on last year's iPhone 15 Pro models. The Action button replaces the traditional Ring/Silent switch – a staple of the iPhone since it launched in 2007. For users unfamiliar with the Action button, here's a rundown of its functions – including some new features that iOS 18 will bring ...