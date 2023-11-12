Kuo: New Larger 12.9-inch iPad Air Coming in Early 2024

Apple will add a new larger 12.9-inch iPad Air to an entirely refreshed iPad lineup coming next year, with two ‌iPad Air‌ models taking priority in Apple's launch roadmap, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In his latest outlook, Kuo predicts that Apple will compensate for this year's lack of movement in its ‌iPad‌ lineup by updating all existing models, starting with 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad‌ Airs with new chips scheduled for mass production in the first quarter of 2024.

Kuo says the previously rumored all-new 12.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌ will have a new LCD screen that lacks the mini-LED technology of Apple's current iPad Pro models, but will benefit from the same oxide backplane. This will offer better display performance than the current 10.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌ that uses an a-Si backplane.

Next in line for release are the OLED iPad Pro models that have been rumored for some time. Apple will launch a new 11-inch and 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ with a redesigned chassis and new M3 chip in the second quarter.

Kuo believes that last on Apple's 2024 production roadmap are a new iPad mini and an 11th-generation ‌iPad‌, Apple's most affordable tablet. This will see the discontinuation of Apple's 9th-generation ‌iPad‌ currently still offered alongside the 10th-generation model in Apple's lineup.

Kuo believes these changes will see only modest gains in ‌iPad‌ shipments compared to this year, and predicts around 52-54 million units in 2024 compared to 2023. Such an increase remains way off Apple's peak of 63 million iPads shipped during 2022 during the pandemic.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently also suggested Apple will update its entire ‌iPad‌ lineup throughout 2024, but his timeline prediction is slightly different to Kuo and does not mention a new larger ‌iPad Air‌.

Gurman previously reported that the low-end to mid-range iPads could be updated as early as March 2024, while he expects new 11-inch and 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models with the M3 chip and OLED displays to launch in the first half of 2024. The next ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad mini‌ are likely to be equipped with M2 and A16 Bionic chips, respectively.