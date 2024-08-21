Apple's September Event: New Products to Expect Beyond the iPhone 16

Apple will hold its annual iPhone event next month, with some signs pointing to September 10 as the date that the company will announce its new flagship iPhone 16 lineup. But it's worth noting that there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well.



Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 16.



Apple Watch Series 10

Apple is expected to release a thinner version of the Apple Watch in 2024, but it likely won't look significantly different from current models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Larger display sizes are anticipated, and Apple plans to continue offering two models.

The larger of the two standard Apple Watch casing sizes, the 45mm model, is expected to become the smallest option, while an all-new 49mm casing size, matching the current Apple Watch Ultra, is expected to be introduced as the new larger option.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicts that the 2024 Apple Watch Series 10 will feature a slimmer design with larger screens. Kuo expects the Series 10 to come in 45mm and 49mm sizes, an increase from the current 41mm and 45mm options.



The next-generation Apple Watch is expected to use resin-coated copper, which will allow for a thinner logic board and enhance durability and water resistance. A thinner logic board would create additional internal space for other components.

Previously, Mark Gurman mentioned that Apple was considering a magnetic band attachment system that could free up more space inside the Apple Watch, but his latest reports do not mention this feature. If implemented, the magnetic band system might make existing bands incompatible with new models.

Apple has also been working on features for hypertension and sleep apnea detection in the Series 10, but Gurman indicates these may not be ready for launch. Apple is reportedly facing reliability issues with the hypertension feature, which could cause delays, and the sleep apnea detection relies on blood oxygen monitoring, a feature Apple has temporarily removed from the Apple Watch due to patent concerns.



Apple Watch Ultra 3

When Apple Watch Ultra 2 debuted last year, key new features included a 50% brighter display, a faster S9 chip, a "Double Tap" gesture for interacting with the watch without touching the screen, on-device Siri, and increased internal storage. This year's iteration could be much more modest, though.

Initially, it was believed that Apple was working on an Apple Watch Ultra with a microLED display, which would provide increased brightness, better contrast, and improved battery efficiency. However, these plans appear to have been postponed indefinitely.

As a result, the design of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is likely to remain largely unchanged. Reporter Mark Gurman recently said that this year's third-generation Apple Watch Ultra will have "roughly the same look as the original,." He has previously suggested a totally redesigned "Apple Watch X" with a thinner case and magnetic bands is coming, but this is likely to be a different model to the Ultra, and he said it would be released "in 2024 or 2025."



According to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to have "almost no" new hardware upgrades compared to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. His phrasing would seem to suggest that the rumored blood pressure and sleep apnea detection features will be machine learning / software-based, relying on existing sensors. However, Mark Gurman says the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will feature a new processor that succeeds last year's S9 chip, and that this could "lay the groundwork for some AI enhancements down the road."

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 was expected to include improved health tracking capabilities such as blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection, aligning with the rumored features of the Apple Watch Series 10, but those features could be further out, as mentioned above.

On the flip side, Apple is rumored to be adopting new low-energy OLED panel technology in new Apple Watch models to further reduce the power consumption of its always-on display. If that's the case, it's unlikely that Apple would use the technology in its latest Series model without also bringing it to its latest Apple Watch Ultra model.



Apple Watch SE 3

Apple's third-generation Apple Watch SE may feature significant changes according to recent reports. Research analyst David Hsieh suggests the new model will have a larger display, matching the Apple Watch Series 8 with 41mm and 45mm case sizes. This represents an increase from the current 40mm and 44mm options, potentially offering about 12% more screen area.



Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is likely to use rigid plastic instead of aluminum for the watch's body. This material change could lower production costs and appeal to parents buying for children. These updates indicate Apple's strategy to create a more accessible smartwatch option, balancing modern features with affordability and durability.



AirPods 4 (Possibly)

The fourth-generation AirPods are anticipated to launch in either September or October, with Apple planning to offer two versions at different price points, so there's a decent chance we could see them next month during Apple's iPhone 16 event. Both models will sport a redesigned look, featuring a USB-C port instead of the Lightning port, shorter stems similar to the AirPods Pro, an improved fit, and enhanced audio quality.

The higher-end version is expected to include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), introducing ANC at a more affordable price point for the first time. This version is also likely to feature a speaker in the charging case for Find My location tracking. While it will be less expensive than the AirPods Pro ($249), it won’t include features like silicone ear tips.



The next-generation AirPods are expected to inherit the H2 chip from the second-generation AirPods Pro. Currently, the second- and third-generation AirPods use the H1 chip. The H2 chip brings Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, which offers faster and more reliable connections with Bluetooth accessories, as well as improved power efficiency that can lead to longer battery life.

Apple claims that the H2 chip delivers an "exceptional acoustic experience" when paired with a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier in the AirPods Pro. This combination results in richer bass and clearer sound across a wider range of frequencies, thanks to computational audio enhancements enabled by the H2 chip. It's highly likely that similar improvements will be featured in the fourth-generation AirPods.



AirPods Max 2 (Possibly)

Apple could release second-generation AirPods Max at its September event, but like AirPods 4, these could appear later in October, with rumors only pointing to a "late 2024" release. The AirPods Max are currently the oldest model in Apple's AirPods lineup, having been released in December 2020. Over three years later, rumors have started to surface about a new-generation model expected to arrive later this year.

One significant change will be the replacement of the Lightning port with a USB-C port, aligning with European regulations and creating uniformity across Apple's AirPods lineup. As a result, the AirPods Max 2 will include a USB-C to USB-C charging cable instead of the previous Lightning to USB-C cable. Additionally, Apple will need to offer a USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable so users can connect the AirPods Max 2 to devices with 3.5mm audio ports.



The Bluetooth 5.3 specification, already present in the AirPods Pro 2, iPhone 15 lineup, and the latest Apple Watch models, is almost certain to be included in the second-generation AirPods Max.

Apple is expected to release the new AirPods Max in fresh colors, though the exact shades are unknown. Currently, they are available in Space Gray, Silver, Green, Sky Blue, and Pink, with interchangeable ear cushions for custom color combinations.

Although there are no specific rumors about the H2 chip in AirPods Max 2, it seems likely they will include it. The H2 chip, designed for Apple’s earbuds and headphones, enhances audio quality, improves battery life, and supports features like Personalized Volume and Conversation Awareness.



New iPhone Cases and Apple Watch Bands

As is typical of September Apple events, it's likely that new iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands will be released in a variety of fresh colors. The new cases and bands sometimes become available to order on Apple's online store just minutes after the event ends.



Notably, this year the larger of the two standard Apple Watch casing sizes in the Apple Watch Series models, the 45mm size, is expected to become the smallest option. An all-new 49mm casing size, matching the current Apple Watch Ultra, is expected to be introduced as the new larger option. Given that the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra is compatible with bands designed for the 45mm Apple Watch Series models, it is possible that Apple Watch bands could be compatible across both Series 10 models and the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time.



New Software for Apple Products

iOS 18 for the iPhone, iPadOS 18 for iPad, watchOS 11 for the Apple Watch, and tvOS 18 for the Apple TV are all expected to be released in September following several months of beta testing, and Apple will likely provide release dates for these software updates. Sometimes the updates are released within days of the event.



For all the details on the new software features you can expect, check out our dedicated roundups for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18.