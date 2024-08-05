Next Apple Watch SE Could Be Made From Plastic

by

The next-generation Apple Watch SE will feature a chassis made from a hard plastic material, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated in this week's Power On newsletter.

apple watch se gen 2
According to Gurman, it is "sounding increasingly likely" that the next-generation ‌Apple Watch SE‌ models will use a rigid plastic material instead of aluminum. Plastic can keep costs down, and could appeal to parents who are looking for an Apple Watch for their children.

Apple in July launched a new website that encourages parents to purchase a cellular Apple Watch for their children. The "Apple Watch For Your Kids" campaign highlights the benefits of Apple Watch for younger wearers, such as location tracking, options for calling parents, and activity tracking. Adults can set up watches for their kids with their own iPhone, and there are features for keeping it from being used during school.

With plastic, Apple could also offer the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ in a range of fun colors that are not possible with aluminum. Apple used to sell a plastic ‌iPhone‌ 5c, for example, and it came in vibrant blue, yellow, pink, and green colors. Plastic would also better differentiate the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ from the standard Apple Watch models as the current ‌Apple Watch SE‌ is basically a modified version of the aluminum Apple Watch without the latest features.

iphone 5c banner
The current ‌Apple Watch SE‌ models sell for $250, but shifting to plastic may allow Apple to offer the device at a lower price to better compete with companies that offer more affordably priced smart watches.

The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ could be refreshed as soon as this year.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch SE
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch SE (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Front Update Blue

iPhone 16 Pro Model to Get Biggest Battery Capacity Jump

Friday August 2, 2024 3:18 am PDT by
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to feature bigger battery capacities compared to previous-generation models, but it looks like the smaller iPhone 16 Pro device could see the biggest improvement, according to new details. Chinese Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital today posted the mAh (milliampere-hours) figures for the iPhone 16 Pro (3,577 mAh) and iPhone 16 Pro Max...
Read Full Article91 comments
google maps waze updates

Google Maps and Waze Updated With New iPhone and CarPlay Features

Thursday August 1, 2024 3:46 am PDT by
Google has announced new Waze and Google Maps features rolling out for iPhone and CarPlay users that aim to keep them safer and more informed on the go. First up, changes to Maps aim to make it easier to report incidents and helpful information, like nearby construction, lane closures, objects and police presence. These reports come from the Maps and Waze communities, and users will now see ...
Read Full Article71 comments
iphone 16 pro colors sonny

iPhone 16 Pro White, Gray, and Dark Black Colors Shown in New Image

Thursday August 1, 2024 2:26 am PDT by
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing three alleged iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including a seemingly darker Black Titanium unit compared to the color of the same name on existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium,...
Read Full Article101 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2

All iPhone 17 Models Again Rumored to Feature 24MP Front Camera

Friday August 2, 2024 6:56 am PDT by
All four iPhone 17 models expected to launch next year will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according to Apple analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note today for investment bank Haitong, obtained by MacRumors, Pu shared a chart indicating that the iPhone 17, the tentatively-named iPhone 17 Slim, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will each be equipped with a...
Read Full Article65 comments

Top Rated Comments

bLackjackj Avatar
bLackjackj
12 minutes ago at 04:33 pm

With plastic, Apple could also offer the Apple Watch SE in a range of fun colors that are not possible with aluminum.
Where did you get this information from? This is factually incorrect. Aluminum can be painted any colour.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bhall110 Avatar
bhall110
12 minutes ago at 04:34 pm
Could be a new line as well, $199 price tag would be very appealing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Reason077 Avatar
Reason077
5 minutes ago at 04:41 pm

Aluminum can be painted any colour.
Paint would add to production costs, not decrease them. Plus, there are potential durability issues: paint can scratch. And potential environmental issues with solvents being emitted during the painting process.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments