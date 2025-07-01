Google Keep App for Apple Watch No Longer Available

Just as Google Calendar makes it debut on the Apple Watch, the Google Keep app for Apple Watch has been discontinued.



Google Keep is a free note-taking service offered by Google. Version 2.2025.26200 of Google Keep removes the watchOS app, with no other noticeable changes to the app on the iPhone or iPad. Google Keep for Wear OS continues to be available.

Google Keep for Apple Watch had not been updated meaningfully for many years, with no support for many basic platform features such as complications. Meanwhile, with watchOS 26, Apple is bringing its own native Notes app to the Apple Watch for the first time.

The Google Keep app for Apple Watch as it was upon release in 2019. The Google Keep app for Apple Watch as it was upon release in 2019.

Yesterday, Google released a Calendar app for the Apple Watch, bringing its native calendar and task functionality to watchOS for the first time. Now, only Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Google Calendar have dedicated watchOS apps.

