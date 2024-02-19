AirPods 4 and AirPods Max With USB-C Still Expected Later This Year

Apple still plans to release multiple new AirPods models later this year, according to the latest information shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In an October 2023 edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple planned to release two fourth-generation AirPods models and updated AirPods Max in "late 2024." On Sunday, he confirmed that this plan is "still underway."

Gurman expects the entry-level fourth-generation AirPods to feature a new design with better fit, improved sound quality, and an updated charging case with a USB-C port. He also expects higher-end fourth-generation AirPods with active noise cancellation and a speaker in the charging case that can play a sound for Find My location tracking.

Apple plans to discontinue the second-generation and third-generation AirPods after launching the two fourth-generation models, he said.

The updated AirPods Max will feature a USB-C port instead of Lightning for charging and wired audio playback, but no other major changes, according to Gurman. He said the over-ear headphones might also be available in new colors. The current color options include Green, Pink, Silver, Sky Blue, and Space Gray.

Gurman expects new AirPods Pro to launch in 2025 with design changes and an "updated chip," which may refer to an H3 chip for improved sound quality.

Apple unveiled the third-generation AirPods during its October 2021 event, while the AirPods Max were announced in a December 2020 press release.