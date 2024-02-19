AirPods 4 and AirPods Max With USB-C Still Expected Later This Year
Apple still plans to release multiple new AirPods models later this year, according to the latest information shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In an October 2023 edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple planned to release two fourth-generation AirPods models and updated AirPods Max in "late 2024." On Sunday, he confirmed that this plan is "still underway."
Gurman expects the entry-level fourth-generation AirPods to feature a new design with better fit, improved sound quality, and an updated charging case with a USB-C port. He also expects higher-end fourth-generation AirPods with active noise cancellation and a speaker in the charging case that can play a sound for Find My location tracking.
Apple plans to discontinue the second-generation and third-generation AirPods after launching the two fourth-generation models, he said.
The updated AirPods Max will feature a USB-C port instead of Lightning for charging and wired audio playback, but no other major changes, according to Gurman. He said the over-ear headphones might also be available in new colors. The current color options include Green, Pink, Silver, Sky Blue, and Space Gray.
Gurman expects new AirPods Pro to launch in 2025 with design changes and an "updated chip," which may refer to an H3 chip for improved sound quality.
Apple unveiled the third-generation AirPods during its October 2021 event, while the AirPods Max were announced in a December 2020 press release.
Top Rated Comments
Airpods, Airpods Air, Airpods Pro, Airpods Max?!?!
My own relative expectations are LOW but will it be "good enough" until either AP4 Pro arrives or I realize first hand... first hear?... that it takes $1XX+ to get "good enough" quality with iDevices. Lots of reviews of apparent iDevice owners seem quite pleased with these cheapies. I look forward to seeing... that is HEARING... with my own ears soon.
If they sound as good as many reviews say, I may opt to pay up the extra $20 for the "Pro" version with NC ('https://a.co/d/1fl57K2'). If they have near the battery life they say, that will be better than the AP2s ever had... and if that battery life lasts a year or two, that's $20 vs. towards $200 for a couple of years of "good enough" bud use. All TBD but fingers are crossed. In spite of great experience with AP2s over the last few, I'm not convinced one has to spend towards $200 to get mostly the same. Perhaps my "rude awakening" will arrive in a few days?