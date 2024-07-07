Report: Apple Watch Series 10 to Offer Larger Screens and Faster Chip, but New Health Features in Trouble

by

The Apple Watch Series 10 will feature a larger display and a new chip, but new health monitoring features for the device are now in question, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the design of the Apple Watch Series 10 is "unlikely to look much different" to its predecessor, but it will be thinner. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra will not get a new design this year.

The new Apple Watch "Series" models will continue to be available in two casing sizes codenamed "N217" and "N218," and feature larger displays. One of the models will have a screen roughly as large as that of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Both the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 will apparently feature a new processor that succeeds last year's S9 chip. While this could "lay the groundwork for some AI enhancements down the road," it will not run Apple Intelligence and there are currently said to be no plans to bring "the full initiative" to the Apple Watch.

Apple has been developing hypertension and sleep apnea detection features for the Apple Watch that were originally slated for release in 2024, but Gurman now says that the "effort hasn't gone smoothly" and "Apple has run into some serious snags." The hypertension detection feature has been insufficiently reliable during testing and there are concerns about integrating it into the refreshed design, which could force Apple to postpone this feature until next year

Likewise, the sleep apnea detection feature is now in trouble because it relies on blood oxygen saturation, which Apple Watches in the United States cannot currently measure due to an ongoing legal dispute with Masimo. Gurman postulates that the despute with Mazimo could be resolved by September, or Apple could find a way around it by arguing that the blood oxygen sensor could be used for purposes that are not directly related to blood oxygen levels. The company could also announce the sleep apnea detection feature and hold off releasing it until a later date.

Apple is also purportedly continuing testing and discussing the prospect of 3D-printed casings for some Apple Watch models, which could accelerate production and use less material.

Gurman says it is still not clear whether Apple will brand the new Apple Watches as special anniversary models or wait until next year, given that the original Apple Watch was announced in 2014 and released in 2015.

Top Rated Comments

vegetassj4
vegetassj4
1 day ago at 08:45 am
Leaked photo of the new larger screen Apple Watch, rumored to be called the Apple Watch Max:



Attachment Image
Score: 25 Votes (Like | Disagree)
trusso
trusso
23 hours ago at 09:38 am
The number of people (in this thread alone) who appear to exhibit existential ennui because a smart-watch is "boring" is, frankly, absolutely hilarious.

Since my Apple Watch does what I need and my life does not revolve around always buying the latest gadgets, I am quite happy with "boring." And truth be told, most people are.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
siddavis
siddavis
1 day ago at 08:46 am
Must release on a yearly cycle. MUST!!
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macpanzer
macpanzer
1 day ago at 08:52 am
They should put 90% of the AW R&D time into finding a way to significantly increase battery life and 10% into increasing screen size.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309
jz0309
1 day ago at 08:56 am
AW continues to be my favorite Apple device, but, new health features are really needed ...
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia
abatabia
1 day ago at 08:37 am
I know this is just me but I find myself just not interested in my AW anymore. Haven't upgraded since the 7 and I find myself wanting fewer notifications instead of more. I mainly use it for sleep tracking now. Just me I know. Just bored with it. I wear it less and less. Just at night now really.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments