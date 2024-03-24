iOS 18 Rumored to Feature 'More Customizable' Home Screen

iOS 18 will feature a revamped Home Screen that is "more customizable," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He revealed this information in his Power On newsletter today, but he did not provide any specific details.



Apple will announce iOS 18 at its annual developers conference WWDC in June. Other features and changes rumored for the software update include new generative AI functionality for Siri and multiple apps, RCS support in the Messages app for improved messaging between iPhones and Android devices, design changes, and more.

With iOS 18, Gurman believes Apple will focus on new "AI tools that help manage your daily life" more than "ChatGPT-like generative AI features."

Gurman reiterated that at least some Apple employees believe that iOS 18 will be the biggest software update in the iPhone's history.

For more details about the update, check out our iOS 18 roundup and latest rumor recap.