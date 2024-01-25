Apple Confirms Next-Generation CarPlay Launching in 2024, Reveals New Features in iOS 17.4 Beta

by

Apple this week updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut in 2024, but it did not provide a more specific timeframe, or indicate when availability will begin in other countries.

Next Generation CarPlay Porsche 1
The first beta of iOS 17.4 released today references eight new CarPlay apps, as discovered by MacRumors contributors Aaron Perris and Steve Moser:

  • Auto Settings: This app will let you manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings.
  • Car Camera: This app will display the vehicle's rear-view camera feed.
  • Charge: For electric vehicles, this app will display battery level, charging status, time remaining until the battery is fully charged, and more.
  • Climate: This app will provide access to a vehicle's climate controls within CarPlay, allowing you to adjust the temperature of the A/C or heating system, fan speed, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and more.
  • Closures: This app will display if any of the vehicle's doors are opened, and it might also display vehicle warning symbols.
  • Media: This app will provide access to FM and AM radio station controls within CarPlay, along with other media options like SiriusXM. It is unclear if SiriusXM will offer satellite connectivity, or remain limited to internet streaming. Users will be able to select from a list of music genres, such as Top 40 and Rock.
  • Tire Pressure: This app will display air pressure for each of the vehicle's tires, and provide low pressure, high pressure, and flat tire warnings.
  • Trips: This app will provide a variety of driving-related data, including the vehicle's average speed, fuel efficiency or energy efficiency, the total time elapsed and distance traveled on a trip, and more.

An image uncovered in the iOS 17.4 beta reveals that next-generation CarPlay will likely display a "Goodbye" screen after the driver shuts off the vehicle:

Next Generation CarPlay Goodbye
As previously announced by Apple, additional images in the iOS 17.4 beta confirm that users will be able to adjust the theme and color scheme of next-generation CarPlay, including the appearance of the instrument cluster:

Next Generation CarPlay Cluster Colors
Apple first previewed next-generation CarPlay in June 2022. The interface can be tailored to a specific vehicle model and automaker's brand identity, as previewed by Aston Martin and Porsche in late December. Aston Martin said it would release its first vehicles with next-generation CarPlay in 2024, including a new model of its high-end DB12 sports car. Porsche did not provide a timeframe or specific details about its own plans.

Next Generation CarPlay Aston MartinNext Generation CarPlay Porsche 2
When first announcing next-generation CarPlay, Apple said committed automakers included Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Renault, and Volvo. Beyond the addition of Aston Martin, it is unclear if this list has changed since that initial announcement.

Apple has not indicated if any next-generation CarPlay features will be made available in existing vehicles with classic CarPlay support. Apple said iOS 17.4 will be released in March, so perhaps additional details will be shared around then.

Related Roundups: CarPlay, iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Related Forums: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology, iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Popular Stories

watchOS 10 Launch Feature

Apple Releases watchOS 10.3 With New Watch Face

Monday January 22, 2024 10:02 am PST by
Apple today released watchOS 10.3, the third major update to the watchOS 10 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 10.3 comes over a month after watchOS 10.2, a major update that brought Health data access to Siri. ‌watchOS 10‌‌.3 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on an iPhone running iOS 17 or later by opening it up and going to General &...
Read Full Article86 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

Apple Releases tvOS 17.3

Monday January 22, 2024 10:01 am PST by
Apple today released tvOS 17.3, the third major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.3 comes over a month after tvOS 17.2, an update that brought the revamped Apple TV app. tvOS 17.3 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic software...
Read Full Article26 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases Updated Firmware for First-Generation AirPods Pro and AirPods 2

Tuesday January 23, 2024 11:25 am PST by
Apple today introduced a new firmware update for the first-generation AirPods Pro and second-generation AirPods. The new firmware is the same 6A321 version that was released for the third-generation AirPods last week and is up from the 6A300 firmware introduced last September. Apple's AirPods firmware updates often do not come with details on new features, so it is unclear what might be...
Read Full Article60 comments
iPad Air 12

New iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air Models Likely to Launch in March or April

Sunday January 21, 2024 11:06 am PST by
Apple plans to release new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models in the spring this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on this timeframe, the devices could be released as early as this March or April. After the devices are released, he said attention will shift to Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in June. Below, we outline rumored features and expectations for...
Read Full Article160 comments
Apple Vision Pro Box and Ref Feature 2

Here's What Apple Vision Pro's Huge Box Looks Like

Monday January 22, 2024 3:05 pm PST by
Apple's Vision Pro headset comes in a very large box that uses the company's typically distinctive design language, MacRumors has seen. Render of the Apple Vision Pro box based on official materials. The packaging, seen by MacRumors in an Apple employee training video, mirrors the design used across many of its other devices that come in boxes that slide open from the top. Those hoping for...
Read Full Article211 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Cameras

iPhone 16 Pro Max Rumored to Feature Bigger, More Advanced Main Camera Sensor

Wednesday January 24, 2024 4:48 am PST by
The iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a bigger, more advanced main camera sensor to deliver improved photography and videography capabilities, according to new information coming out of Asia. The claim comes from "Digital Chat Station," a Weibo user responsible for a range of details about the camera technology of upcoming iPhone models. According to the latest post on the matter, the iPhone...
Read Full Article105 comments
iPhone 7 Plus Jet Black feature

iPhone 7 Users in U.S. Could Receive Up to $349 Payment From Apple

Sunday January 21, 2024 12:11 pm PST by
Apple last year agreed to pay $35 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit alleging that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were prone to audio issues due to a defective chip in the devices, and it has now started notifying eligible customers by email. You may be eligible for a payment from Apple if you are a U.S. resident who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016...
Read Full Article