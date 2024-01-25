Apple Confirms Next-Generation CarPlay Launching in 2024, Reveals New Features in iOS 17.4 Beta

Apple this week updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut in 2024, but it did not provide a more specific timeframe, or indicate when availability will begin in other countries.



The first beta of iOS 17.4 released today references eight new CarPlay apps, as discovered by MacRumors contributors Aaron Perris and Steve Moser:

Auto Settings: This app will let you manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings.

This app will let you manage paired iPhones and adjust vehicle settings. Car Camera: This app will display the vehicle's rear-view camera feed.

This app will display the vehicle's rear-view camera feed. Charge: For electric vehicles, this app will display battery level, charging status, time remaining until the battery is fully charged, and more.

For electric vehicles, this app will display battery level, charging status, time remaining until the battery is fully charged, and more. Climate: This app will provide access to a vehicle's climate controls within CarPlay, allowing you to adjust the temperature of the A/C or heating system, fan speed, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and more.

This app will provide access to a vehicle's climate controls within CarPlay, allowing you to adjust the temperature of the A/C or heating system, fan speed, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and more. Closures: This app will display if any of the vehicle's doors are opened, and it might also display vehicle warning symbols.

This app will display if any of the vehicle's doors are opened, and it might also display vehicle warning symbols. Media: This app will provide access to FM and AM radio station controls within CarPlay, along with other media options like SiriusXM. It is unclear if SiriusXM will offer satellite connectivity, or remain limited to internet streaming. Users will be able to select from a list of music genres, such as Top 40 and Rock.

This app will provide access to FM and AM radio station controls within CarPlay, along with other media options like SiriusXM. It is unclear if SiriusXM will offer satellite connectivity, or remain limited to internet streaming. Users will be able to select from a list of music genres, such as Top 40 and Rock. Tire Pressure: This app will display air pressure for each of the vehicle's tires, and provide low pressure, high pressure, and flat tire warnings.

This app will display air pressure for each of the vehicle's tires, and provide low pressure, high pressure, and flat tire warnings. Trips: This app will provide a variety of driving-related data, including the vehicle's average speed, fuel efficiency or energy efficiency, the total time elapsed and distance traveled on a trip, and more.

An image uncovered in the iOS 17.4 beta reveals that next-generation CarPlay will likely display a "Goodbye" screen after the driver shuts off the vehicle:



As previously announced by Apple, additional images in the iOS 17.4 beta confirm that users will be able to adjust the theme and color scheme of next-generation CarPlay, including the appearance of the instrument cluster:



Apple first previewed next-generation CarPlay in June 2022. The interface can be tailored to a specific vehicle model and automaker's brand identity, as previewed by Aston Martin and Porsche in late December. Aston Martin said it would release its first vehicles with next-generation CarPlay in 2024, including a new model of its high-end DB12 sports car. Porsche did not provide a timeframe or specific details about its own plans.



When first announcing next-generation CarPlay, Apple said committed automakers included Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Renault, and Volvo. Beyond the addition of Aston Martin, it is unclear if this list has changed since that initial announcement.

Apple has not indicated if any next-generation CarPlay features will be made available in existing vehicles with classic CarPlay support. Apple said iOS 17.4 will be released in March, so perhaps additional details will be shared around then.