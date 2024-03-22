Apple's Potential Partners for iOS 18 Generative AI Features Include Google, OpenAI, and Baidu

Apple has held discussions with Baidu about using the Chinese company's generative AI model to power some of the iPhone's rumored generative AI features, according to The Wall Street Journal. As previously reported, Apple is also said to have held similar discussions with Google and OpenAI, the company behind the popular ChatGPT chatbot.



If these partnerships move forward, it is likely that Baidu would power some of Apple's generative AI features in China, while other companies like Google or OpenAI would serve as partners in the U.S. and other countries. China requires generative AI models to receive local regulatory approval, and Baidu's Ernie chatbot is on the approved list, but Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbots are not available in the country.

Apple has repeatedly teased that it has generative AI announcements to share later this year, and this likely refers to iOS 18. The software update is rumored to include new generative AI features for a range of iPhone features and apps, including Siri, Spotlight, Apple Music, Health, Messages, Numbers, Pages, Keynote, Shortcuts, and more.

iPhone 16 models are rumored to feature an upgraded Neural Engine with "significantly" more cores, which could result in some of iOS 18's generative AI features being exclusive to those models. iPhone 15 models have a 16-core Neural Engine.

iOS 18 will be previewed at Apple's developers conference WWDC in June, so we're just a few months away from learning about these generative AI plans.