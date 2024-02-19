Gurman: Apple Vision Pro 2 at Least 18 Months Away
The second-generation version of Apple's Vision Pro headset is at least 18 months away from launch, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is likely at least a year and a half away from the release of the second-generation Vision Pro headset, placing launch in late August 2025 at the earliest. Gurman noted that Apple is keenly interested in the reasons why customers who choose to return the first-generation Vision Pro headset do so, ultimately passing feedback from retail stores to the company's headquarters to help perfect the next version of the device.
The tidbit effectively rules out the idea of the Vision Pro receiving annual updates like the iPhone or Apple Watch, suggesting that it is likely to follow a longer refresh cycle that could even surpass that of the iPad.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and market research firm Omdia have previously mentioned a 2027 launch time frame for the second-generation Vision Pro headset. It is said that there could be no hardware updates for the Vision Pro until then, meaning that the Vision Pro might go up to 54 months without a refresh from the announcement of the first generation to the second. Meanwhile, Apple could launch a more affordable Vision headset around 2025, according to both The Information and Bloomberg.
