Vision Pro 2 Rumored to Gain Brighter and More Efficient Displays
Apple's second-generation Vision Pro headset will feature more advanced micro-oled displays that offer higher brightness and improved efficiency, according to market research firm Omdia (via The Elec).
Apple is reportedly planning to upgrade the Vision Pro to an RGB OLEDoS display in 2027, a notable improvement over the WOLED with color filter used in the first-generation model. RGB OLEDoS technology produces light and color directly from nearby RGB sub-pixels on a single layer, putting an end to the need for a color filter.
This results in significantly higher brightness compared to WOLED and color filter OLEDoS displays, which depend on filtering white light through an RGB color layer. It is also markedly more efficient than WOLED and color filter technology.
Samsung is currently the only company capable of supplying RGB OLEDoS displays following its acquisition of eMagin earlier this year, with the company likely set to take over from Sony in Apple's supply chain if it proceeds with the upgrade.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, like Omdia, previously mentioned a 2027 launch time frame for the second-generation Vision Pro headset. He said that it is possible there will be no hardware updates for the Vision Pro until then. There have been several reports of Apple planning to launch a lower-cost headset as soon as 2025, but there is some skepticism about whether these plans are still in place.
