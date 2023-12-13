Apple Watch Series 9 Hits New All-Time Low Price of $289 ($110 Off)
Amazon has a new all-time low price on the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 today, available for $289.00, down from $399.00. This sale requires you to clip the on-page coupon worth $60 in order to see the final sale price at checkout.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
It's only available in Midnight Aluminum on Amazon right now, and only in the M/L size. Additionally, Amazon provides an estimated delivery date of December 26 through the 29, so it'll miss Christmas delivery. Still, if you don't need it for the holidays, this is a fantastic low price on the new Series 9 device.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
There are a few Apple Watch models available to ship for Christmas, including the 45mm GPS Series 9 for $359.99 ($69 off) and the 44mm GPS SE for $229.00 ($50 off). If you're looking for cellular models, there are a few options available for Christmas delivery on Amazon, including the 41mm cellular Series 9 at $429.99 ($69 off).
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
